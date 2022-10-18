Soccer ends losing streak with home draw against Ducks – The Daily Evergreen

This is the first of three straight home games for Cougs

WSU soccer (8-3-3) kept their unbeaten record at home Friday as they had a 1-1 draw against the Oregon Ducks.

This was the second draw against the Ducks in the last three matchups, WSU won the other.

The Cougs now have a 2-2-2 conference record which puts them fifth in the Pac-12. Oregon is sitting at 10th place after tiebreakers with a 2-3-1 conference record.

WSU took 27 total shots in the game with 11 on target to get their goal. Oregon took seven shots with two on target to get their lone goal.

“We had plenty of opportunities there,” said the head coach Todd Schulenberger postgame.

Oregon goalkeeper Leah Freeman made 10 saves in the game, bringing her total saves on the season to 87, good for first in the Pac-12 and 14th in the nation. WSU goalie Nadia Cooper made one save in the game, bringing her total to 29 on the season which puts her in 11th place in the conference.

The first half saw the Cougs on the defensive end quickly as Oregon created some early chances. In the 10th minute, Trinity Morales got her second goal of the season as she took a shot that was initially saved by Cooper, but scored the rebound goal to put Oregon up 1-0 early.

After the goal WSU kept attacking, taking 10 shots with seven on target, all saved by Freeman.

Oregon only took four shots in the first half, but took two quality shots from inside the six-yard box which led to the lone goal by Morales.

The second half saw WSU really take control on the Offensive end, they took 17 shots but only had four shots on target.

In the 53rd minute, WSU forward Margie Detrizio scored her eighth goal of the season after she deflected the ball into the net after a scramble inside the Oregon box to tie the game 1-1 early in the second half. Detrizio’s eight goals on the season is good for sixth-best in the Pac-12 and tied for 45th in the nation.

“I didn’t start her Tonight and she came in and responded so that was good,” Shulenberger said.

After the goal, WSU created more chances and had opportunities to get the game-winning goal, but never seemed clinical enough to get past the stellar goalkeeping of Freeman for the Ducks.

In total, WSU took 10 corner kicks compared to only one from Oregon. The only yellow card in the game came from Lindsey Turner of the Ducks in the 77th minute.

The 27 shots from WSU bring their season total to 274, which is second in the conference. The 13 goals that WSU has allowed on the season is fifth-best in the Pac-12. The 30 saves that WSU has on the season is 11th in the Pac-12, Washington is last in the Pac-12 with 28 saves.

The next time the Cougs take the field is Thursday as they have two home games this weekend. Their first game kickoff at 7 pm is Thursday at the Lower Soccer Field against the Arizona State Sun Devils. The Cougs will then close out the weekend as they host the Arizona Wildcats Sunday.