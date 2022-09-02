Soccer Ends in 1-1 Draw on Late Goal

Next Game: North Alabama 9/8/2022 | 6:00 p.m Sept. 08 (Thu) / 6:00 p.m North Alabama History

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team gave up a late goal for a 1-1 tie with Tennessee Tech in non-conference action at the UTC Sports Complex.

The teams were scoreless after the first half with each making seven shots. Chattanooga had five on goal in the frame while the Golden Eagles had two.

It didn’t take the Mocs long, however, to score once the second half got underway. Freshman Caroline Richvalsky took a throw in from senior Maggie Shaw deep in the corner. After evading her defender, she made her way to the box and sent a shot from the top left corner into the top of the far post for the score in the 48th minute.

Chattanooga led the way for the next 38 minutes, holding off the Tennessee Tech offensive, but the Eagles couldn’t be held off. Meredith Nye, from the top of the box, headed in a corner kick from Chloe Smith to tie the match at the 87:21 mark of the game.

With less than four minutes remaining the Mocs had multiple opportunities to score that included a free kick from just outside the left side of the box and three consecutive corner kicks. The first came in short and was knocked over the end line by TTU. The second came in high but was again headed over the end line. Zoey Mize’s third was hit low and into the side of the net with two minutes to play.

Chattanooga edged the Golden Eagles 12-11 on shots but dominated on shots on goal 8-3.

The Mocs move to 1-2-2 overall and keeper Caroline Ekern who had two saves, both in the first half, remains unbeaten on the year after making starts in each of the last three games.

Tennessee Tech is 1-2-2 on the year and had seven saves by keeper Maggie Conrad.

Chattanooga remains at home to host North Alabama next Thursday, September 8 at the UTC Sports Complex. The game is set to kick off at 6:00 pm

Scoring summary:

Well. Time Team Goal scorer Assist

1. 47:16 UTC Caroline Richvalsky (1) (unassisted)

2. 85:21 TTU Meredith Nye (1) Chloe Smith

NOTES

TEAM

– Chattanooga and Tennessee Tech came to a 1-1 draw after 90 minutes… The Mocs are 1-2-2 and Tennessee Tech is 1-2-2.

– Chattanooga leads the series 13-6-2 … just the second tie in the series … first tie in Chattanooga.

– Chattanooga outshot TTU 12-11 and had an 8-3 shots on goal advantage.

– UTC had six corner kicks to three for Tennessee Tech… three of the Mocs corner kicks were in the final four minutes of the game.

INDIVIDUAL

– Caroline Richvalsky Fr., F

Scored her first Collegiate goal to give Chattanooga the lead at the 47:16 mark of the game.

– Caroline Ekern Fr., GK

1-0-2 on the year; two saves.

Remains unbeaten through her three starts this season.

