Soccer Eliminated from SEC Tournament in PKs

PENSACOLA, Fla. – Well. 4 seed Arkansas dropped its opening match of the SEC Tournament and tied No. 5 seed Vanderbilt 1-1, but fell 5-4 in penalty kicks.

First Half

The Hogs (11-3-4) opened the match in typical fashion and got on the board early via a penalty kick converted by defender Shana Flynn in the 6th minute. Freshman Zoe Susi was fouled by Vanderbilt goalkeeper Sarah Wojdelko inside the penalty box which led to the kick.

Arkansas had a chance to double the lead five minutes later after senior Anna Podojil took a Commodore defender down into the 18-yard box. Podojil fired a shot across the ground that ended up just wide of the back post.

The Razorbacks finished the half with eight shots to Vanderbilt’s three.

Second Half

The Commodores (11-4-3) opened the half as the aggressor and narrowed the shot margin with a quick five shots in the first five minutes. Twenty minutes later, Vanderbilt equalized the match after perfectly executing a corner kick taken by midfielder Abi Brighton that found the head of midfielder Peyton Cutshall.

Neither team found a game-winner, sending the match to two 10-minute overtime periods.

Overtime

The Hogs managed to get off five shots in but failed to find the back of the net. Arkansas finished the match outshooting Vanderbilt 18-12.

Penalty Kicks

Vanderbilt took the first kick of the Shootout and missed it high but proceeded to make the remaining five.

Senior Emilee Hauser took and made Arkansas’ first attempt. Flynn took the next attempt and missed it high, followed by three straight makes from Ellie Podojil, Anna Podojil, and backup goalkeeper Sierra Cota-Yarde. Senior Jessica De Filippo took the Hogs’ sixth and final shot, which was saved by Wojdelko.

The Razorbacks finished with four makes to Vanderbilt’s five.

Next Up

The Hogs will look to the NCAA Selection Show on Monday, Nov. 7 to determine the rest of their postseason.

