Soccer-Dyche hopes to be Everton’s ‘heartbeat’ to pull the club out of the relegation zone

(Reuters) – Everton’s new boss Sean Dyche said he may not have got the job in the best of times but promised to give his all as the Premier League club looks to avoid relegation from the top flight for a first time in 72 years.

Former Burnley boss Dyche was named Everton manager on Monday after the Merseyside club sacked Frank Lampard following a 10-match winless run that stretched back to October.

Everton are 19th in the league, above Southampton on goal difference, but they are only two points from the safety zone and Dyche said he and the Squad have the desire to put things right.

“Behind the outside noise, it’s a fantastic football club that means a lot to its fans. The history, the feel of it – possibly if it wasn’t in the shape it was in, maybe I wouldn’t get the chance, but I don’t mind that,” Dyche said.

“If they deem my skill set to deliver it, I will deliver it. I had a long time playing, I’m a custodian of the football club, I’m not going to be here forever, I said it about Burnley.

“When I’m here I’ll protect it, I’ll make sure it’s given every way to be successful. A heartbeat for this club is important and I’ve got a big heart, that’s not a bad start.”

But his first test on Saturday could not be bigger as Everton welcome league leaders Arsenal, who have lost only once this season.

“Fine side, obviously people are talking about (Arsenal) winning the title,” said Dyche, who beat the north London team only once in 15 games with Burnley.

“They’re having a very good time of it. They’ve known us long enough, they’ll realize that we’re ready for the challenge. They won’t be underestimating the strength of our challenge.”

‘WINS SOLVE EVERYTHING’

Dyche said there was no “magic dust” to get back to winning ways but hopes claiming three points again will prove to be the Catalyst for the club to climb up the table.

“Wins are marvelous things in football, they seem to solve everything and it feels a lot better when you’re winning but you have to earn that. No one gives you it,” he added.

“You don’t want to build on luck, you want good performances, pride, passion, then layer on tactical understanding.”

Everton failed to sign a single player in the January transfer window and did not replace Winger Anthony Gordon, who signed for Newcastle United in a 45 million pounds ($55 million) deal.

But Dyche said he was happy with the Squad and would not sign new recruits for the sake of transfer business.

“Since I came in on Saturday, all I’ve seen is hard work. I’ve been leaving here late at night, the chairman was on the phone constantly. The thing is they’ve got to be better than the players here,” Dyche said.

“There’s some very talented players here. Our job is to guide them to better days and polish them up a bit, maybe a different way of looking at the game and give them the freedom to play.”

($1 = 0.8134 pounds)

(Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Toby Davis)