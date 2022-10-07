Soccer Drops Road Game at No. 19 Tennessee, 2-0

Next Game: Florida 10/9/2022 | 1 p.m October 09 (Sun) / 1 pm Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. – The University of Missouri soccer team lost at Tennessee, 2-0, Thursday, Sept. 6. The Tigers move to 4-6-2 overall, and 1-3-1 in Southeastern Conference action.

Mizzou withstood the Storm in the first half as Tennessee held a lead in shots (7-4) and Corners (7-2). Redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach made an important save early, as the ball bounced off the post, along the goal line and into the keepers’ hands. Despite the statistical advantage, the game remained tied at zero going into halftime.

In the 56th minute of the game, Tennessee flicked one past Hollenbach, a header from Taylor Huff, taking a 1-0 lead. The Tigers attempted to tie the game, registering 11 shots in the second half but could not find the equalizer. The Vols added an insurance goal in the 87th minute, ultimately winning 2-0.

NOTES

Mizzou moves to 2-8-1 all-time against Tennessee.

The Tigers are still searching for their first road win this season, holding a 0-3-1 record this season away from Columbia.

Freshman Hannah Boughton led the team with three shots, two on goal.

led the team with three shots, two on goal. Missouri totals its second-highest shots in a half with 11, behind the 14 it registered in the second half against Southern Illinois, Aug. 25.

UP NEXT

Mizzou Returns home to Walton Soccer Stadium as Florida comes to Columbia Sunday, Oct. 9. The game is set to begin at 1 pm CT.

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

Visit MUTigers.com for the latest information on all things Mizzou Soccer. You can also find the Tigers on social media by liking us on Facebook and following us on Twitter and Instagram (@MizzouSoccer).