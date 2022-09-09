Soccer Drops Road Contest at Illinois, 1-0

CAMPAIGN, Ill. – The University of Missouri soccer team was unable to hold off the University of Illinois Thursday, Sept. 8, falling 1-0 in Champaign, Ill.

The Tigers (3-3-1) started the game strong, registering the first three shots of the contest before Illinois (5-2-0) found the back of the net first, making it 1-0. The Illini held the statistical advantage at Halftime in shots (3-2), and shots on goal (2-1), while the Tigers took three corner kicks to the opponent’s zero but were unable to capitalize.

Missouri started to push in the second half, with shots from freshmen Hannah Boughton and Kylee Simmons challenging the Illinois keeper but to no avail. Simmons finished with a match-high five shots, and two on goal.

NOTES

Mizzou’s all-time record against Illinois moves to 6-5-2

The Tigers are now 0-1-1 on the road in 2022

Sophomore Grace Pettet and redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach have played 90 minutes in all seven contests this season

The Tigers were shutout for the first time since Oct. 24, 2021 against Kentucky

UP NEXT

The Tigers return home to take on No. 14 ranked Auburn Friday, Sept. 16. First kick is scheduled for 5 pm at Walton Stadium.

