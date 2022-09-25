Soccer Drops Road Contest at Ball State, 5-0

Next Game: at Akron 9/29/2022 | 7 p.m ESPN+ Sept. 29 (Thu) / 7 p.m at Akron History

MUNCIE, Ind. (EMUEagles.com) — The Eastern Michigan University soccer team dropped a 5-0 decision at Ball State University Sunday, Sept. 25, in a match played in Muncie, Ind. The Eagles (1-5-3, 0-1-1 MAC) were held to just five shots on the day as the host Cardinals (2-3-4, 1-0-1) netted five goals on 19 attempts.

How It Happened

The host got on the board in the 12′ as Delaney Caldwell found the back of the net for a 1-0 BSU lead. The match remained close throughout the remainder of the half with the two sides heading into overtime with the Cardinals leading by one. In the second half, however, the hosts took control Avery Fenchel knocked in a shot just under four minutes into the half (49′) with Caldwell adding her second in the 63′. The Cardinals added scores from Jenna Dombrowski and Tori Monaco in the 73′ and 89′, respectively, to close out the match.

Game Notes

» The Eagles fell to 8-12-6 in their first road MAC match of the season and are winless in their last four (0-3-1) openers.

» Meagan Lukowski (Bay City, Mich.-Bay City Western) recorded the lone shot on goal for the Eagles and was one of five players to record one shot in the match.

» Rebecca Przybylo (Canton, Mich.-Plymouth) and Kevser Guendogdu (Berlin, Germany-Ernst-Abbe Gymnasium Berlin) each saw action in goal with Przybylo recording five saves in 69 minutes and Guendogdu stopping two shots.

Historical Notes

» Eastern is now 246-228-63 all-time, needing just four more wins to reach the 250-win milestone.

» The Eagles fell to 140-103-31 in conference matches, including a mark of 58-64-13 on the road

NEXT UP

Eastern is back in action next week with a pair of MAC contests, opening the slate with a road trip to the University of Akron Thursday, Sept. 29, before finishing at home Sunday, Oct. 2, with a visit from Ohio University. Thursday’s match with the Zips is slated for a 7 pm kick with the Eagles and Bobcats meeting at 1 pm Sunday at Scicluna Field.

