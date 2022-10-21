Soccer Drops Road Contest Against Cincinnati

Next Game: at UCF 10/23/2022 | 12 p.m October 23 (Sun) / 12 PM at UCF History

CINCINNATI – The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its third American Athletic Conference Matchup of the season to Cincinnati, 2-0 Thursday evening from Gettler Stadium.

Cincinnati (6-2-6, 2-1-3 The American) would get on the board in the 42ndn.d minute with Megan Smith opening the way for the Bearcats. Maddie Swingle sealed the match for Cincinnati in the 81stSt minute giving the Bearcats their second American Conference win of the season.

Houston (5-6-3, 1-3-2 The American) produced 10 shots in the match with six of those shots on goal. Defender Addie Tate produced two shots on goal while Samantha Wiehe , Cordelia Cross , Anna Reysa and Nadia Kamassah each picked up one.

Goalkeeper Haley Woodward recorded seven saves during the match, her seventh match of the season with five or more saves.

UP NEXT

Houston continues its final road trip of the regular season as it faces UCF at 12 pm (CT) Sunday, Oct. 23 in Orlando, Fl. The match will be streamed on ESPN+ with live stats available here.

The Cougars return to the Carl Lewis International Complex to play host to American Rival Temple for Senior Night at 7 pm, Thursday, Oct. 27.

TICKETS

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by clicking here, or by visiting the ticket office. Mobile tickets can also be purchased at game time at the ticket booth located at Schroeder Park (baseball), adjacent to the Carl Lewis International Complex. For more information on how to purchase tickets, call 713-GO-COOGS (462-6647).

SUPPORT HOUSTON RISE

I drank Houston Rise, a $150 million fundraising campaign for Houston Athletics dedicated to Championship success in the Big 12 Conference. Every Houston Rise contribution prepares our Cougars to compete and win when we start Big 12 competition in July 2023.

Click here to rise and be counted.

JOIN the COUGAR RESERVES

Fans are invited to join the Cougar Reserves to support Houston Soccer. Cougar Reserves members provide financial support directly to Houston Soccer for needs beyond the program’s operating budget.

For more information about levels of giving and benefits, fans can click here.

STAY CONNECTED

Fans can receive updates by following @UHCougarSoccer on Twitter and catch up with the latest news and notes on the team by clicking LIKE on the team’s Facebook page at UHCougarSoccer or on the team’s Instagram page at @uhcougarsoccer.