Soccer Drops Road Conference Match at LSU, 2-1

BATON ROUGE, La. – The University of Missouri soccer team fell 2-1 to LSU on the road in Baton Rouge, La. Thursday, Sept. 22.

Mizzou (4-4-1) started strong, leading LSU (7-1-2) in shots (10-6), shots on goals (5-2), and corners (3-2). Sophomore Kylie Dobbs again put Missouri on the board first, Burying a pass from junior Jenna Bartels in the 34th minute. Dobbs earned her third of the season, and second in consecutive games coming off the bench to give her team a 1-0 lead at halftime.

Missouri was pressured in the second half, with LSU tying the game in the 74th minute of the contest on their first shot on goal. The home Tigers then took the lead 10 minutes later. Mizzou was unable to counter, dropping the road contest, 2-1.

The two Tigers teams were evenly matched across the stats with Mizzou edging LSU in shots (13-12) and Corners (8-5), and both squads each having five shots on goal.

NOTES

Mizzou’s all-time record against LSU goes to 2-7-1.

Missouri continues to search for its first road win, holding a 0-2-1 record away from Columbia.

The Tigers topped their average of 7.62 Corners per contest with eight against LSU, an average that is tied for eighth in the nation.

Redshirt freshman Bella Hollenbach played all 90 minutes and faced her second-highest shot total of the season in 12.

played all 90 minutes and faced her second-highest shot total of the season in 12. Both Hollenbach and junior Grace Pettet have played the full 90 in every contest for Mizzou this season.

UP NEXT

Mizzou Returns home to Walton Soccer Stadium to take on Vanderbilt Sunday, Sept. 25 with first kick scheduled for 1 pm

FOLLOW THE TIGERS

