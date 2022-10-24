Soccer Drops Regular Season Finale to SIUE

BOX SCORE (PDF)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — The Morehead State soccer team celebrated Senior Day on Sunday, but were unable to defeat SIUE, falling 3-0 in the regular season finale. The Eagles had opportunities, but ultimately couldn’t find the back of the net.

SIUE took the lead in the first half on a header from Taryn Moore. Both Kelsey Kehoe and Mary Wessel were credited with assists on the play. SIUE outshot Morehead State 4-3 in the first half. Sejla Podzic recorded the half’s only shot on goal from MSU.

Looking to tie the match, Morehead State ramped up the pressure in the attacking third, firing 10 shots (four on goal) in the second half. Hadley Cytron provided two of those, but both were saved. Madelyn Mozeleski nearly found the top corner with a free kick, but her shot bounced off the crossbar. Colleen Swift and Nicole Fiantaco also registered shots.

SIUE put the match away with two goals in the second half. Taylor Dolt and Macie Begley provided the insurance for the Cougars on their way to the win.

Next up for Morehead State is the OVC Tournament. The Eagles are the third seed in the conference tournament, and will host the Winner of Little Rock vs. UT Martin in the Quarterfinals. Little Rock and UT Martin will play at MSU Soccer Field on Friday, with the Winner playing MSU on Sunday at 1:00 pm