Soccer Drops Match to California

Next Game: at USC 10/6/2022 | 3:30 PM PAC-12 NETWORKS October 06 (Thu) / 3:30 PM at USC History

TUCSON, Ariz. – The Wildcats continued Pac-12 competition on Sunday, falling to California in a 1-0 decision.

With the loss, Arizona falls to 3-5-2 (0-3 Pac-12) on the season while California improves to 6-3-3 (1-2 Pac-12).

Angela Baron got off the first shot of the game, but California goalkeeper Angelina Anderson was able to keep the ball from finding the net.

Neither team was able to get things going on the Offensive side of the ball in the initial half, totaling just four shots in the first 45 minutes of play.

Megan Chelf set up the opening shot of the second half with a long pass to Quincy Bonds . Chelf, Jordan Hall , Trinity Dorsey and Baron found opportunities for shots in the second period as well, but none of the Wildcats’ second-half shots were on goal.

Cal got on the scoreboard in the 86th minute with Karlie Lema sending the ball just past the Arizona goalkeeper Hope Hisey off of an assist by Keely Roy.

The Arizona defense limited the Golden Bears to just six shots in the match, keeping Cal well below its season average of 12.7 shots per game.

“We’ve got to keep pushing, and I think the biggest thing is that we’ve got to bear down and keep believing in what we’re doing,” said head Coach Becca Moros . “Sometimes these things happen where you can’t quite string all of your best minutes together…Overall there have been a lot of positives in the last couple of games…The momentum, the energy, the fight, the grit – that willingness to come together and believe is there. If we Invest in that and continue to Foster and grow that in each other we have an opportunity to turn around and put that belief in.”

Arizona goes on the road for a Matchup at USC Thursday, Oct. 6 at 3:30pm PT and at UCLA Sunday, Oct. 9 at 2:00pm PT.

#BearDown