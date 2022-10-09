Soccer Drops Conference Contest Against Tulsa

Next Game: at Cincinnati 10/20/2022 | 6 p.m October 20 (Thu) / 6 pm at Cincinnati History

HOUSTON –The University of Houston Soccer program dropped its second American Athletic Conference match of the season to Tulsa, 3-0, Sunday afternoon at the Carl Lewis International Complex.

“Our group showed resiliency and fight in the second half,” Head Coach Jaime Frias said. “I thought we pushed for goals and competed a lot harder. We have to regroup and get ready for a really good Cincinnati team that’s coming up next and hopefully this week off will give us time to reflect and get better and grow.”

Tulsa (7-4-3, 2-1-2 The American) would get on the board in the fourth minute with Emilie Torres opening the way for the Golden Hurricane. Tulsa found its second goal of the match in the 29thth minute with Isold Runarsdottir increasing the lead.

Quinn Turner sealed the match for Tulsa in the 78thth minute off a shot outside the 18-yard box, giving the Golden Hurricane its second American Conference win of the season.

Houston (5-5-3, 1-2-2 The American) produced six shots in the match coming from five different Cougars, including two shots from midfielder Caitlyn Matthews with one shot on goal.

Following their bye weekend, the Cougars return to action when they meet American Athletic Conference Rival Cincinnati at 6 pm (CT) Thursday, Oct. 20, in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Houston will then continue its final road trip of the regular season as it faces UCF at 12 pm (CT) Sunday, Oct. 23 in Orlando, Fl.

The Cougars return to the Carl Lewis International Complex to play host to American Rival Temple for Senior Night at 7 pm, Thursday, Oct. 27.

