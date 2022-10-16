Soccer Draws with Northern Illinois

Next Game: Ball State 10/20/2022 | 7:00 p.m October 20 (Thu) / 7:00 p.m Ball State History

DEKALB, Ill. – The Kent State soccer team earned a 1-1 draw against Northern Illinois in a Mid-American Conference Matchup on Sunday afternoon.

The Golden Flashes (4-6-5, 4-1-3 MAC) extend their unbeaten stretch to five games, while Northern Illinois (5-6-4, 2-4-2 MAC) snaps a two-game losing streak.

Freshman Taylor English netted the lone goal for the Flashes on the afternoon. English intercepted an attempted clearance inside the 18-yard box in the 35th minute, pushed the ball to her left, and lobbed it over the keeper and across the goal line.

The goal was the first of English’s collegiate career. The Illinois native has appeared in all 15 games during her freshman season, including four starts.

Northern Illinois was able to find the equalizer shortly after the Halftime break, and neither side could break the deadlock as the game clock ticked down.

The Huskies hold the advantage over the Flashes in shots (12-9) and shots on goal (6-2). Junior Luca Ralph led in the box score with three shots, while English and redshirt junior Lauryn Arruda each tallied a shot on goal. Senior goalkeeper Sarah Melén recorded her second consecutive five-save effort.

The Flashes will be back in action on Thursday, Oct. 20, when they host Ball State at Zoeller Field at Dix Stadium. First touch is set for 7 pm

For more information on the Kent State soccer team, visit kentstatesports.com for additional information.