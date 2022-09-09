Soccer Defeats Florida Gulf Coast 5-0

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – The No. 8 Florida State soccer team (3-0-2) took down Florida Gulf Coast University (2-4), 5-0, in Tallahassee on Thursday night. Tonight’s win marks 183 wins at home since 2005.

In the month of September, the Seminoles’ all-time record is 140-56-11 with 58 wins in the last 70 matches played. Since 2005, the Seminoles are 96-20-8 in September since 2005 with 69 shutouts. The Seminoles boast an impressive .901 win percentage at home since 2005.

Cristina Roque earned another clean sheet and a win with the shutout over FGCU. Roque is a combined 29-0-8 in her career. She has been a key part of the Seminole defense, extending the unbeaten streak to 14 games, dating back to the last game of the regular season in 2021.

The offense has proven to be the best in the second half with four or more goals in the second half of the last two games. Despite firing off 11 shots in the first half, the Seminoles were unable to find the back of the net. After halftime, Florida State came out and scored two minutes into the second half. Clara Robbins scored her first goal of the season off an assist from Jody Brown. Robbins received the pass from Brown in the middle of the 18-yard box and finished it with one touch between the defender’s legs.