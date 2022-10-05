Soccer Continues Conference Action Thursday

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Soccer program Returns to American Athletic Conference action from the Carl Lewis International Complex at 7 pm, Thursday to face SMU as part of Greek Night.

The Greek organization with the highest attendance will receive a $200 gift card from Little Woodrow’s at the conclusion of the game. Fans in attendance will receive Rally towels while supplies last.

Students will now be able to claim two tickets at no cost to all home soccer matches. Students can claim their tickets by presenting their student IDs at the gate.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by clicking here or by visiting the ticket office. Mobile tickets can also be purchased at game time at the ticket booth located at Schroeder Park (baseball), adjacent to the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with Matt Pedersen and Andrew Driver calling the action. Live stats will also be available here.

HISTORY WITH THE MUSTANGS

· In the last Matchup with SMU, Houston earned a 1-0 win (Oct. 7, 2021) with Mia Brascia scoring the winning goal via penalty kick at the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas.

· The Mustangs lead the series, 17-2-2.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

· Houston is in its first season under Head Coach Jaime Frias .

· The Cougars are 5-4-2 on the season and 1-1-1 in conference play.

· In its last match, Houston claimed a 1-0 win against UTSA on Sunday afternoon with a midfielder Madison Gear scoring the Lone goal of the match in the 81stSt minute at the Carl Lewis International Complex. Gear was named to the American’s Honor Roll list on Monday.

· Haley Woodward was named the American’s Goalkeeper of the Week following her first shutout of the season on Sunday against UTSA highlighted by a career-high nine saves. The Fayetteville, Arkansas, native ranks second in the conference with 49 saves this season.

· Defender Alex Whitcraft was honored as the American’s Rookie of the Week following her performances against Memphis and UTSA where she recorded two assists.

SCOUTING THE MUSTANGS

· SMU is in its first season under Head Coach Nicole Nelson.

· The Mustangs are 6-2-3 on the season and 1-2 in conference play.

· In its last match, SMU fell in a 1-0 decision to South Florida on Thursday at the Washburne Soccer and Track Stadium in Dallas.

UP NEXT

Houston will close out its three match homestand at the Carl Lewis International Complex with an American Athletic Conference match at 1 pm, Sunday against Tulsa for its Vs. Cancer match.

The Cougars have joined forces with the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Vs. Cancer program to defeat childhood brain cancer – the deadliest disease affecting children in the United States.

Started by a Pediatric brain cancer Survivor and former Collegiate athlete, Vs. Cancer empowers any sports team, athlete, or any community to help kids with cancer. As a signature fundraising campaign of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation, Vs. Cancer proceeds help fund local hospital programs for children battling brain tumors and other cancers, financial assistance and critical resources for patient families nationwide, and groundbreaking research to Cure Pediatric brain tumors – the deadliest form of Pediatric cancer.

For more information on the cause, fans can click here.

