Soccer Concludes Jersey Road Trip At No. 6 Rutgers—LSU

PISCATAWAY, NJ — LSU soccer (5-0-2) concludes their East Coast road trip against No. 6 Rutgers (7-0-0) on Sunday, September 11 at 11 am CT at Yurcak Field.

The match will be available through a subscription purchase on the Big Ten Plus Network. Live stats for the match are available on lsusports.net.

Series History—Rutgers

This will be the first time the Tigers and Scarlet Knights meet.

Last Time On The Pitch

In Thursday’s battle of the tigers, LSU prevailed victorious as the Squad defeated Princeton 2-0 to remain unbeaten on the season.

The match opened with LSU on the attacking foot with three shots in the first six minutes. Senior goalkeeper Mollee Swift registered her first save of the match in the 11th minute as she calmly collected a shot from outside the box.

The first goal of the match came in the 14th minute. Freshman Angelina Thoreson received the ball around midfield on the right-flank and broke away with pace. Thoreson charged into the box and hit a right-footed effort from 15 yards out that slid past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. LSU earned a 1-0 lead on the night.

The Purple & Gold extended their lead to 2-0 in the 66th minute when Brenna McPartlan lined up a free kick on the right side and sent a cross into the box. Forward Wasila Diwura-Soale found herself unmarked and headed the cross goalward past the goalkeeper and into the back of the net. The assist from McPartlan was her second of the year.

The two goals from Thoreson and Diwura-Soale marked firsts for the two Tigers. Thoreson tallied the first goal of her Collegiate career, while Diwura-Soale tallied her first of the season and second of her LSU career.

Swift finished the night with a five-save shutout.

Angelina Thoreson

Angelina Thoreson leads the team in assists with three. The freshman continues to be a proven weapon on both sides of the ball and continues to create scoring opportunities for the Tigers.

Thoreson recorded her first career assist in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, where she sent in a ground pass inside the box that found Baker for the finish.

Her second assist came on the road at San Diego on a strong and accurate ground cross from the right side of the box that found Glover, who slotted it past the goalkeeper and extended the Tiger lead to 3-1.

Thoreson tallied assist No. 3 in Friday’s match against Grambling. Thoreson controlled the ball on the edge of the box and laid off a simple pass to Hermannsdottir, who came charging from midfield and smashed the goal from 24 yards out.

The forward scored the first collegiate goal of her career at LSU in Thursday’s match against Princeton. The goal came in the 14th minute as she slotted a ball from 15 yards out into the bottom-left corner to take the early lead for the Purple & Gold.

The Sweden native played the last three seasons (2019, 2020, 2021) for IK Uppsala, a professional club back in Sweden and made over 50 appearances for the club. Thoreson played the 2019 season in the Damallsvenskan division, which is the highest level of Women’s soccer in Sweden. She scored five goals in 20 games played during the 2021 season.

Top Scorers

Sage Glover, Mollie Baker, and Ida Hermannsdottir are all even as the team’s leading scorers with three goals each.

Glover’s goals came in the team’s matchups against Stephen F. Austin, Pepperdine, and San Diego. She was named SEC Freshman of the Week on August 29 after her performances in California.

Baker’s goal scoring career also began in the season opener against Stephen F. Austin, when she found the back of the net as she tapped it in from four yards out in a ground-pass from Thoreson. Her second goal came in a crucial moment against UCF to equalize the game. The sophomore tallied her third career goal in Friday night’s matchup against Grambling for the second goal of the game.

Ida Hermmansdottir found her first Collegiate goal at San Diego and has been hot since. In California, Hermannsdottir put the Tigers on the board with the first goal of the match in the 33rd minute. The freshman tallied her second and third career goals in the 27th and 82nd minutes against Grambling to earn the first brace of her collegiate career.

The Captains

LSU is captained by the defensive duo of fifth-year Seniors Shannon Cooke and Lindsi Jennings. The return of Cooke and Jennings brings a wealth of defensive experience to the lineup as the two prepare for their final season in Collegiate soccer.

Cooke has been a mainstay in the LSU Squad since arriving on campus in 2018 and enters the season with 73 Appearances for the Tigers, including 65 starts during that time. The senior started at center back for all 18 appearances in the 2021 season.

Jennings enters her second season in Purple & Gold after spending the first three years of her collegiate career at Northern Colorado, where she made 51 appearances and received All-Big Sky honors all three years of playing. She’ll look to build on a successful first year as a Tiger, where she appeared in all 20 matches and started in 12 of those.

