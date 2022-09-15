Soccer coming to Grand Rapids Community College in 2023

Grand Rapids Community College will offer men’s and women’s soccer beginning in 2023.

That’s what GRCC Athletic director Lauren Ferullo announced Thursday, Sept. 15, 2022 in a statement. It will mark the first time that GRCC has fielded soccer teams in school history.

“I’m ecstatic to be able to add men’s and women’s soccer to our offering of sports here at GRCC,” Ferullo said. “As a former college soccer player and head coach, the sport is near and dear to me.”

Ferullo said soccer is currently the most-asked-about sport from prospective student-athletes when they visit campus.

“Adding the teams will create opportunities for our students in the community that we serve,” she said.

Ferullo added that the recruiting process has begun and so has the search for coaches. GRCC currently offers volleyball, women’s and men’s basketball, golf, baseball, softball and men’s and women’s cross country. Soccer will be the first new sport introduced since the cross country program was resurrected in 2014.

The Michigan Community College Athletic Association includes five colleges with men’s and women’s soccer programs: Muskegon Community College, Schoolcraft College, Jackson College, Ancilla College and Lake Michigan College Fielding teams. Kellogg Community College, St. Clair Community College and Delta College have women’s teams.