Soccer Coach makes history as she leads men’s team to NCAA Final Four

With her focus on finding the best fit for the program, Torain said she didn’t think about the rarity of hiring a woman Coach until the final stages. But with the recommendation of Flinn, the support of the search committee, University administration, and perhaps most importantly, the student-athletes, Sitch was named head Coach on April 20, 2022. With the hire, she became only the second woman coaching a men’s soccer team in NCAA Division III—joining a familiar face in the team’s conference, the University Athletic Association: New York University’s Kim Wyant.

The two made history earlier this season, when the teams faced off in a match believed to be the first in which both men’s teams were coached by women. The squads played to a scoreless tie in that match, handing the Maroons their only non-win of the season.

“Someone had to be brave, hire women and who did it? UChicago did it,” said Amy Reifert, the longtime Maroons Women’s soccer head coach. “This job isn’t just about coaching soccer, it’s about coaching soccer at the University of Chicago, and it works at UChicago because of who we are as an institution.

“We have men who see women in a lot of incredible spaces here, and you don’t see that everywhere. If the best math or best Economics Professor is a woman, our students wouldn’t think twice about taking that class.”





The players echoed that sentiment.

“It doesn’t surprise me at all,” said team Captain Richard Gillespie, a fourth-year student studying business economics. “The University of Chicago is a very forward-thinking place, and I think that it’s always looking to push the limits of what has been done and look for progress. I think they made a very sound decision in hiring Sitch, and obviously it’s paying huge dividends for both the University and for us, as the men who get to be led by her.”

Maintaining success

Sitch knows that what she is doing is historic, but she’s just trying to do the job she was hired for.

She’s certainly led the Maroons, a Squad that hasn’t lost since a heartbreaking double-overtime loss to Amherst in the 2021 semifinals last December, to where they want to be. With an even-keeled demeanor and by letting the team’s leaders be leaders, Sitch has worked tirelessly to instill what she calls a “champion mindset.”