Soccer Club – The Merciad

If you love the sport of soccer and want to share that passion with other like-minded students on campus, look no further than the newly established Soccer Club advised by Matthew Weaver, Ph.D. of the Psychology Department. Soccer is a fun sport that allows students a break from the constant stress of classes and schoolwork. It promotes healthy habits by encouraging exercise. Most people have played soccer at one point or another in their lifetime and now might be the perfect time to get back into the game. The club has multiple practices on a weekly basis and scrimmages depending on the number of students who attend. Overall, the soccer club is composed of members from all majors, backgrounds and skill levels. The club started out with twenty-five members but is growing rapidly and has a member base of more than forty students and is becoming popular among the student body on campus. Meetings for the club vary on a weekly basis depending on field availability and weather, but usually take place on Mondays at 7 pm and Saturdays at 6 pm at one of the three turf fields on campus. The idea for soccer club came to fruition one night when two junior interior and architecture students, Julia Kearns and Kira Lewis, were working on one of their department projects and began to discuss their love for the game of soccer. They decided to take their passion to establish the soccer club with their other friend, junior interior and architecture student, Michael Favazzo. As of right now, the board for the club consists of three presidents, Julia Kearns, Kira Lewis and Michael Favazzo, who are splitting the duties. They are working towards setting more distinct roles and having more members be a part of the board. “I started the club because I wanted to play soccer and scrimmage with other students who had the same interest in the game as I,” said Kearns, Soccer Club president. So far, the club only hosts practices and scrimmages, but are looking to get funds, in order to get new equipment for the club such as pinnies and soccer balls. The Outlook of the soccer club is to continue to play outdoors on campus until the weather prohibits and then the club will look into playing indoor soccer at a local facility in Erie, PA. The goal in the near future is to scrimmage other schools such as Gannon, Edinboro, or Penn State Behrend. All students are welcome to the club no matter what skill level you are at. If you are a new member or showing interest in the club it is asked of you to bring a water source, cleats and both a black and white shirt to all meetings. “Being a part of the soccer club on campus is a great way to exercise, have fun, make memories, and build friendships that will last a lifetime,” said Kearns. If interested in joining the Soccer Club or if you have any questions, be sure to reach out to Dr. Weaver at [email protected] You can also reach out to Julia Kearns at [email protected] For more updates on what the Soccer Club is doing throughout the week, you can find them on Laker Launchpad and follow them on Instagram @musoccerclub.