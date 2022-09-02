Soccer Club – The George-Anne Media Group

The dreadful gnats won’t keep the soccer club away from the fields as they gear up for their third week of practice.

Although Armstrong’s campus sports are often at the back of people’s minds, this student-led club decided to branch off and create something special.

Not only do they practice week after week, they also compete against other schools. Just last semester they squared off against Statesboro and College of Coastal Georgia’s club teams.

“My favorite part of being president is introducing myself and the team to new players, whether they are veteran players or someone who hasn’t touched a ball in years. It brings Joy to see people falling back in love with their sport,” said President of the Soccer Club, William Backes.

As well as being members of the soccer club, the team also participates in various Intramural events throughout the year such as flag football, kickball and dodgeball, and the team often walks away with the gold. This has created a family-like environment that has spread like wildfire.

In addition to managing their own finances, making a competition schedule and recruiting other students to join the club, the team members still find a way to manage their time at school.

The soccer club is a great opportunity for athletes to stick with the sports they love after high school. Incoming freshmen and any student looking to keep playing or simply stay in shape are welcome to try out and join the team. Club sports are co-ed, in other words, everyone’s invited. Club sports require a certain amount of males and females to be on the field at one time.

“The soccer club has benefited me by being able to stay active on top of taking 18 hours this semester along with finding numerous friends that I have really connected with,” said Fransisco Armstrong.

The Eagles will be kicking off their season sometime in October. For more information about club sports visit Campus Recreation and Intramurals or email [email protected]