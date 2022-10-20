Soccer Closes Season on the Road at Wofford, Furman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team is still in the hunt for its first-ever Southern Conference regular season title with just two matches remaining. The Mocs need just one point two wrap it up and will take on Wofford Friday afternoon.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION

Mocs at Wofford

TIME: 2:00 p.m

SITE: Spartanburg, SC | Snyder Field

VIDEO: ESPN+ | Links for streaming video and live stats are available online at GoMocs.com on the Women’s soccer schedule page.

HOW IT SHAKES OUT

• Chattanooga needs just one point to get at least a share of the title if Mercer and/or Samford win out.

• One win by UTC will give the Mocs the title outright.

• A loss or tie each by Samford and Mercer will secure the title for Chattanooga no matter how the Mocs finish out.

CHATTANOOGA vs. WOFFORD

This will be the 28thth meeting between the Mocs and Terriers. Wofford leads the series 15-8-4. Chattanooga is riding a seven-game unbeaten streak against the Terriers beginning with a 2-2 tie in the Scenic City in 2015. After a 2-1 win by Chattanooga, the Mocs have put together five straight shutouts against the Terriers. In Spartanburg, Wofford leads the series 8-4-1.

LAST MEETING

After beating the Terriers 1-0 at home two weeks prior, UTC and Wofford battled to a 1-1 double-overtime draw in the first round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The Mocs advanced to the quarterfinal round outdueling the Terriers 5-3 on penalty kicks.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (7-3-4, 5-0-2 SoCon)

• The Mocs need just one more point to claim their first SoCon regular season title.

• UTC Ranks second in the SoCon overall standings for goals allowed, giving up just 14 through 14 matches. (1.00 GAA). UTC leads the league in SoCon-only matches, allowing just three goals through seven matches.

• The Mocs have six shutouts on the year and a SoCon-best five against the conference.

• Mackenzie Smith leads the Mocs with nine points on a team-best four goals and one assist. She has two game-winning goals.

• Birna Johannsdottir has a team-high four assists and is third on the team in scoring.

• Caroline Ekern was named the SoCon Player of the Week with a pair of shutouts. She leads the SoCon in shutouts and has a 0.86 goals against average.

ABOUT WOFFORD (7-6-3, 2-3-2 SoCon)

• Posted a 5-3-1 non-conference play, beating Longwood, Kennesw State, Winthrop, Charleston Southern and Gardner-Webb while earning a season-opening tie against UNC Asheville.

• SoCon wins against ETSU (1-0) and VMI (2-1) and draws against Furman and Mercer.

• The Terriers have six shutouts on the year with three in league play.

• Ashley Grant leads the team in scoring with eight points on three goals and two assists.

• Mia Bookhard and Alexis Mapplebeck each have five points.

• Caroline Doss has started all 16 games in goal. She is 6-6-3 with all six shutouts. She has a 1.10 goals against average and a 0.795 saves percentage with 66 saves.