Soccer Closes Regular Season at Furman Sunday

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The Chattanooga Women’s soccer team’s Spectacular season is on the line Sunday afternoon in the season finale at Furman. The Mocs need a tie or win to claim their first-ever Southern Conference title.

GAME DAY INFORMATION

Mocs at Furman

Time: 2:00 p.m

Site: Greenville, SC

The game will air live on ESPN+. Links for video streaming and live stats are available on the Women’s soccer schedule page at GoMocs.com.

CHATTANOOGA vs. FURMAN

The Mocs haven’t had much luck against the Paladins. Since the first meeting between the two in 1996, Furman has remained undefeated against UTC. The Paladins sport a 29-game win streak with just two overtime matches.

LAST MEETING

In Chattanooga last year, Furman beat the Mocs 4-1.

ABOUT CHATTANOOGA (7-4-4, 5-1-2 SoCon)

The Mocs started the SoCon season on a six-game unbeaten streak, dropping their first SoCon match last Friday at Wofford. It was the first time UTC had allowed multiple goals against the league this season in the 2-0 loss.

– Mackenzie Smith leads the team in scoring with nine points on a team-best four goals and one assist.

– Clarissa Salinas has three goals and two assists and is second on the team in scoring.

– Bina Johannsdottir has a team-high four assists and one goal for five points.

– Caroline Ekern has 13 starts in 14 matches with a 7-2-4 mark. She has six shutouts and 34 saves.

ABOUT FURMAN (8-8-1, 3-4-1 SoCon)

The Paladins have lost four of their last five matches. They have been shutout five times in league play while getting wins over ETSU (2-1), Western Carolina (2-0) and VMI (4-0).

– Nieva Gaither leads her team with 17 points on five goals and seven assists

– Stella Garcia has 13 points on five goals and three assists.

– Nora Sampson has nine starts in goal in 15 games with 42 saves and a 5-4-1 record. She has all three team shutouts.

– Addison Corn has started seven of 10 matches with 20 saves and a 3-4 record.