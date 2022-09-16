Soccer: Carlson’s late goal gives Alexandria a 1-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA – For 79 minutes and 24 seconds of Thursday’s match between the Alexandria boys soccer team and Sauk Rapids-Rice, it was an offensive struggle in the rain.

But with 36 seconds left, senior Jack Carlson broke through for Alexandria, scoring on a short-range shot from just left of the goalie box to give Alexandria a 1-0 win.

“Somebody was going to grab one; it just happened to be me,” Carlson said. “The goalie was out of position and that’s just a goal that I score.”

This goal was Carlson’s first of the season.

“It meant everything to me,” Carlson said. “It’s been a while since I’ve scored. I’ve been playing a different role this year, so scoring this goal and celebrating with my boys is a different feeling. I haven’t scored since the Playoffs last year, so it’s been a while.”

Carlson played forward for the Cardinals in 2021 but has been playing more in the midfield this season.

“Jack so far this year has been playing a little bit more of a central position for us in the midfield as more of a setup player and kind of a key swing player,” Alexandria head Coach Brandon Johnson said. “They kept pushing through, and they kept grinding through mentally. And eventually, that goal was going to come; it was just a matter of getting him into a good position. We made the decision to adjust him a little bit higher on the line to give him more of that opportunity in space to work and find it, which he did. So we’re pretty thrilled.”

Until that point in the second half, the Cardinals (5-1-2) had pushed the ball near the net, but Sauk Rapids-Rice senior Josh Tapio made the save. Tapio and the rest of the Storm defense kept the Cardinals in check for the entire first half.

“We came out incredibly flat,” Johnson said. “Now, I give them a little bit of Grace in the fact that we’ve had an aggressive schedule in the last week and a half. It’s been a lot of playing time and a lot of minutes. We had a little chat at Halftime and talked about some mental obstacles that everybody was facing with an opportunity now to come back and change that.”

Alexandria created more shots on goal as the second half went on.

“In the second half, we played significantly more of our style of play,” Johnson said. “Stronger possessions, more direct balls and we did change our formation play, and a little bit of the lineup to stack the top side because we needed a goal.”

Alexandria Bryce Paffarth dribbles the ball in open space during a match on Sept. 15, 2022. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Sauk Rapids-Rice thought it had a goal scored on a free kick 12 minutes into the second half, but junior midfielder Khang My Phan was ruled offsides and the goal was wiped off.

The Cardinals shut out an opponent for the fifth time in their eight games this season, once again led by junior goalkeeper Grayson Grove.

“We’ve conceded very few goals and even with injuries, we’ve gone forward and defended well,” Carlson said. “This is just kind of what we do as a team.”

The Cardinals have allowed just four goals this season, two of which came in a 2-1 loss to St. Cloud Apollo on Sept. 6.

Alexandria junior goalkeeper Grayson Grove makes a throw from the goalie box during the team’s 1-0 win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Sept. 15, 2022. Alexandria is 5-1-2 this season and has allowed just four goals. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Johnson said that Grove’s athleticism makes a huge difference in the net for the 6-foot, 8-inch junior keeper.

“Grayson is an incredible athlete,” Johnson said. “Athleticism is a big key component to playing keeper and he’s shown that very, very well. He’s very receptive and very coachable. Our coaching staff does a bunch of keeper-specific stuff with him and Grayson has really listened and honed in on that. So I think as the season gets deeper and deeper, he’s getting more and more comfortable with some higher-level play, and he continues to do what we need him to do.”

Carlson said that he believes Grove is the best goalkeeper in the state.

Thursday’s win comes at the end of a five match in seven day stretch for the Cardinals. Johnson said that the Cardinals have been nursing some injuries during this stretch against teams that are either in the Central Lakes Conference or in Section 8AA or both.

Alexandria freshman Julian Ramos (14) and Sauk Rapids-Rice senior Cooper Goodwin fight for possession of the ball in a match on Sept. 15, 2022. Alexandria won 1-0. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“The schedule is incredibly packed and pretty tight,” Johnson said. “It’s just this perpetual cycle of having to fight for time. Your body needs time to recover and unfortunately, we just don’t always get that opportunity. So it’s a little bit different in that regard.”

Alexandria went 3-0-2 in that stretch with draws against St. Cloud Tech (5-2, 3-0 CLC) and Willmar (5-1, 3-1 CLC) and wins over Detroit Lakes (5-3, 2 -2 Section 8AA), Sartell-St. Stephen (4-3, 1-3 CLC), and now Sauk Rapids-Rice (2-5, 1-5 CLC).

The Cardinals are 4-1-2 in CLC matches and are 3-1-1 against Section 8AA opponents.

The CLC has plenty of Talent as four of the top 10 Class AA teams in the QRF rankings (as of Sept. 15) on Minnesota-scores.net are CLC teams (Alexandria is No. 9, St. Cloud Tech is No. 8 , St. Cloud Apollo is No. 7 and Willmar is No. 5).

“It’s a ridiculously tough conference and we’ve seen some really good competition,” Johnson said. “A lot of people (from the coaches association) will tell us that we have probably one of the toughest sections and one of the toughest conferences, period.”

With eight matches done and eight more to go until the playoffs, the Cardinals are searching for more ways to put the ball in the back of the net. Alexandria has scored nine goals this season.

1/3: Alexandria sophomore Otto Anderson (10) tries to get the ball past Sauk Rapids-Rice goalkeeper Josh Tapio (left) in the first half of a match on Sept. 15, 2022. 2/3: Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Owen Berg (right) tries to keep the ball out of the possession of Alexandria senior Tripp Shatek (left) deep into Sauk Rapids-Rice’s defensive zone in a match on Sept. 15, 2022. 3/3: Alexandria junior Jestin Masteller tries to lift a pass around Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Charlie Patterson in a match on Sept. 15, 2022.

“We’ve got to keep scoring,” Johnson said. “That’s where my homework comes in. This team has the tenacity and they understand that they may not be the best team out there, but they’re willing to work for it. That continues to show and the strength of that continues to show. So at the end of it all, I think we’re going to have more grit and more grind than maybe any other team and that might be enough to get it done this year.”

Alexandria is back at home for a match against St. Cloud Cathedral on Monday, Sept. 19, at 7 p.m

Sauk Rapids-Rice – 0 0 – 0

Alexandria – 0 1 – 0