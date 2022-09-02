Soccer Breaks Through For First Win

Next Game: Michigan 9/4/2022 | 3 p.m Sept. 04 (Sun) / 3 pm Michigan

MOUNT PLEASANT, Mich. – Good things come to those who wait.

Led by Jaelyn Dobrowolski’s two goals, the Central Michigan soccer team notched its first win of the season by taking down Detroit Mercy, 4-2, in a nonconference game on Thursday at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex.

“We’re going through a lot of adverse moments right now,” said CMU Coach Jeremy Groves , whose team improved to 1-4. “We’ve had a lot of people injured and had a really rough start to the year. I think, as coaches, we challenge the players that are healthy and fit to step up.

“I’m really proud of the players, the way they responded today, and they’ve done a lot of things that we’ve asked them to do; they’re the ones that go out there and perform, not us (coaches ), and they did a really good job today.”

Junior defender Matilda Melin scored her first career goal in the 26thth minute, Assisted by Dobrowolski, who would then make it 2-0 with her first goal in the 37thth.

The Titans scored in the 54th minute to cut CMU’s lead to 2-1, but the Chippewas responded with back-to-back goals – Dobrowolski’s second on the day and Megan Logue’s first of the season — in minutes 57 and 58, respectively.

Elizabeth Chlystun Assisted on Dobrowolski’s first goal, while Ashley Scesniak led with two assists on CMU’s final two scores.

“We’ve gotten a lot of our Younger people a lot of experience so far,” said Groves, whose Squad is down to 13 healthy due to injury. “Credit to a lot of our older players and our captains; they’ve done a really good job and it’s been a tough moment for us.

“We’ve gone through a lot of adversity, and we could have given in easily even though the season is so young, but they didn’t do that, they’ve been on top of people about holding the standard and what we talk about, so the leadership’s been good throughout the team.”

The Chippewas and the Titans each had seven shots on goal. CMU finished with a 7-6 advantage in corner kicks.

CMU sophomore goalkeeper Kendall Krupiczewicz made five saves in her first career start.

CMU is scheduled to play host to No. 24 Michigan on Sunday, Sept. 4 (3 pm) at the CMU Soccer/Lacrosse Complex. The Wolverines (3-2) fell to Iowa State, 3-2, on Thursday.

“(Michigan)’s ranked top 25 in the country so it’s going to be a totally different game,” Groves said. “They’re probably going to have a lot of the ball, so hopefully we can take some of (today’s) stuff and bring it into that game and continue to move forward with how we want to play and do stuff.

“We’re probably going to be playing against some people who have played in the World Cup and won gold medals and stuff like that, so it’s going to be a totally different outlook, but we’re going to approach it the same way and enjoy it. It’s cool that they’re coming to our field, with them being top (25) in the country, it’s cool that we get something like that here so it’s going to be a good day.”