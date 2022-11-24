Soccer Boys Play Butler at BLUELOCK Collab Café Event

Looking for a place to celebrate Japan’s comeback win in today’s World Cup game? How about a fancy collab café?

Starting next week, soccer anime BLUELOCK will be teaming up with Shibuya’s Chugai Grace Café to offer a fancy menu inspired by all your favorite characters from the series. Plus, the key art depicts the leads all dressed up in Butler uniforms, ready to serve up a tasty lunch!

The menu includes mains like Yoichi Isagi’s Salted Salmon Set Meal and Reo Mikage’s Gold-Dusted Meat Miso Donburi:

Order up Rensuke Kunigami’s Orange Mango Cream Hotcake for dessert:

And grab a drink on the side—Meguru Bachira’s Pineapple Juice, or Hyoma Chigiri’s Matcha Latte garnished with tricolor dango:

If you’re a fan of the event’s key art, you can take it home on a variety of limited-edition goods. Trading pins, Acrylic and wood standees, nameplates, water-absorbing coasters, and “Polaroid” art prints are all up for grabs:

Ordering off the collab menu will net you one of 12 trading coasters:

And Purchasing at least 3,000 Yen worth of goods in the shop will earn you a random bromide:

The BLUELOCK x Chugai Grace Café Collaboration kicks off November 25and is set to run until December 18.

