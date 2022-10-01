Soccer Begins Homestand – University of Houston Athletics

HOUSTON – The University of Houston Soccer program begins a stretch of three consecutive home matches as it welcomes UTSA to town at 2 pm, Sunday for its final non-conference match of the season.

Students will now be able to claim two tickets at no cost to all home soccer matches. Students can claim their tickets by presenting their student IDs at the gate.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets by clicking here or by visiting the ticket office. Mobile tickets can also be purchased at game time at the ticket booth located at Schroeder Park (baseball), adjacent to the Carl Lewis International Complex.

The game will be streamed on ESPN+ with David Saltzman calling the action. Live stats will also be available here.

HISTORY WITH THE ROADRUNNERS

· In the last Matchup with the Roadrunners, Houston and UTSA picked up a 0-0 draw (Feb. 24, 2021) at the Park West Athletics Complex in San Antonio.

· The Cougars lead the series, 4-3-1.

ABOUT THE COUGARS

· Houston is in its first season under Head Coach Jaime Frias .

· The Cougars are 4-4-2 on the season.

· In its last match, Houston earned a 2-2 draw on Thursday evening in Memphis, Tennessee with goals from midfielder Caitlyn Matthews and forward Nadia Kamassah .

SCOUTING THE ROADRUNNERS

· UTSA is in its 16th season under Head Coach Derek Pittman

· The Roadrunners are 6-2-3 on the season.

· In its last match, the Roadrunners tied in a 1-1 decision against FIU on Sunday in Miami.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will continue action at the Carl Lewis International Complex for an American Athletic Conference match on Thursday against SMU for Greek Night.

The Greek organization with the highest attendance will receive a $200 gift card from Little Woodrow’s at the conclusion of the game.

Fans in attendance will receive Rally towels while supplies last.

