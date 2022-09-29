Soccer Battles to Final Whistle in Scoreless Draw with Eastern Illinois

BOX SCORE (PDF)

MOREHEAD, Ky. — MSU Soccer Field played host to a hard-fought battle Thursday evening, as neither the Morehead State soccer team nor Eastern Illinois could find the back of the net in a scoreless draw. Morehead State moved to 2-0-1, remaining undefeated in conference play. Head Coach Chris Fox offered up some thoughts on Thursday’s match after the conclusion.

“Credit to EIU, they came here and made it very difficult for us today. We’re choosing to focus on the positives as we continue to improve with each game,” Fox said. “We tell the team that every team will pose a new challenge. It’s up to us to solve it. We’ll get back to work tomorrow and look to make improvements in training ahead of Sunday’s match with Little Rock.”

The first half saw the Eagles draw seven corner kicks, but EIU successfully defended all of the Eagles’ chances. Daniela Bermeo almost gave the Eagles a goal in the eighth minute, but she was able to save Hadley Cytron’s shot on goal. At the half, the Panthers held a 7-6 advantage in shots and a 2-1 advantage in shots on goal, but Erin Gibbs saved both of them.

EIU ramped up the pressure in the second half, but Abby VanHoeve , Madelyn Mozeleski , Anna Lohrer and Madison Feldhaus weathered the Storm to keep the match scoreless. In her first action since 9/18, Emma Livingston provided 16 great minutes off the bench for the Eagles back line.

MSU had four shots in the second half, including a shot by Colleen Swift right out in front that was blocked by an EIU defender. Many shots on both sides sailed high over the crossbar. The Panthers held a 14-10 advantage in shots, but Erin Gibbs posted her second shutout of the season, giving the Eagles another point in what seems to be a tightly contested Ohio Valley Conference.

Morehead State, now tied for second in the conference with Tennessee Tech, takes the pitch again Sunday vs. Little Rock for the first time in 22 years, and first time ever as OVC rivals. Kickoff is set for 1:00 pm at MSU Soccer Field.