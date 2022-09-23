Soccer | AYSO Region 214 Announces Return of VIP Soccer Program | The South Pasadena

News provided by AYSO Region 214

American Youth Soccer Organization (AYSO) Region 214 South Pasadena/San Marino is proud to announce the return of the VIP (Very Important Players) soccer program. The AYSO VIP is a special program for Athletes — adults as well as children — with physical or mental Disabilities that make it difficult to successfully participate on mainstream teams.

These players are Very Important Players (VIP) in AYSO. We recognize that all people need to feel a sense of belonging and acceptance. The VIP Program offers that acceptance and carries the AYSO Philosophy “Everyone Plays” to new heights – giving everyone a chance to play.

Everyone Plays

“We are excited for the relaunch of AYSO VIP. Our players will learn to play the beautiful game, make friends, and have fun in a safe and supportive environment,” said Alejandro Vazquez, Region 214 VIP Program Coordinator. “We are grateful for the support of Region 214 and all the volunteers who have graciously offered to donate their time and expertise to make this a memorable experience for our players, their friends and families.”

Program Structure and Goal

The goal of VIP is to provide players with the support they need, complete with trained coaches, “buddies” (able bodied helpers) and volunteers who facilitate an enriching and inclusive experience that the players and their families will cherish forever. Teams include individuals with the following:

Blindness or visual impairments

Amelia or with conditions that impair mobility

Autism

Down syndrome

Cerebral Palsy

Other Disabilities

VIP Availability

Registration is now open for AYSO Region 214 VIP, and practices and play will begin on Saturday mornings in mid- to late October. Program cost is minimal, as families only need to bear the AYSO national membership fee of $20.00 per season.

As with other AYSO programs, VIP features open enrollment – ​​players from any geographic area are eligible to participate. Registration specifics and FAQs are at ayso214.org.

For more information on VIP, visit https://www.ayso214.org/Default.aspx?tabid=865865