Soccer announces spring exhibition Slate

AUBURN, Ala. — Auburn soccer and head coach Karen Hoppa announced the team’s slate of spring exhibition games Wednesday.

“We are hoping to challenge the team with this competitive spring schedule,” Hoppa said. “We feel that we did not finish on enough of our goal-scoring opportunities last fall and are focusing on improving significantly in that area in practice and over the course of these games. Our other major focus this spring will be to fill a couple of defensive positions after the graduation of some key players on that back line.”

The schedule includes five contests – three at home, one on the road and one neutral site meeting. The complete spring schedule can be found below.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Saturday, Feb. 25 Kennesaw State Auburn 1 p.m Saturday, March 25 Georgia Auburn 2:30 p.m Saturday, April 1 Mercer Auburn 1 p.m Saturday, April 15 Tennessee Atlanta, Ga. 1 p.m Saturday, April 22 Alabama Tuscaloosa, Ala. 12 p.m

The Tigers’ spring opponents combined for a 63-28-16 record last season with three teams earning bids to the 2022 NCAA Tournament.

All contests at the Auburn Soccer Complex are free and open to the public.