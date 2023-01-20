Soccer Announces New Volunteer Coach

HOUSTON – HOUSTON – Andrea Casella has joined the University of Houston Women’s soccer program as a Volunteer Assistant coach, Head Coach Jaime Frias announced Friday.

“Andrea is a Coach who will continue to enhance our environment on and off the field. He is Intelligent and thoughtful in the way he sees and teaches the game,” Frias said. “With Andrea’s help, our players and team will be able to use analytics and video to reinforce our style of play, aid in player development and assist in setting on-field goals for our program. I am excited for our players to have Andrea as a member of our staff.”

Casella joins the Cougars after spending one season as an Assistant Coach for Texas Southern Women’s soccer and brings a wealth of experience both internationally and locally.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to join and learn from Jaime, Fleur [Benatar] and Jaelyn [Cunningham],” Casella said. “There is a great plan and vision for the future of the program. Everything is in place to be successful here. I’m very excited and I can’t wait for the season to begin.”

During his time with the Tigers, Casella was in charge of performance analysis for the program and conducted research with the coaching staff before applying the results to the team’s training both in practice and during matches. They also gathered information and analyzed upcoming opponents and recruits for the program to determine strategy with the coaching staff.

Casella moved to Houston in 2021 and began working with the RISE Soccer Club as the boys ECNL head coach, before becoming the U19 and U15 Girls Academy head coach.

Casella began his coaching career in Europe before moving to the United States where he started coaching at Real Colorado as he worked directly with the club’s developmental academy while also serving as the boys ECNL head Coach in addition to coordinating events for the U13-14 competitive teams .

As an athlete, Casella played for nearly 20 years throughout Europe including mainly in Italy and England. Casella holds a USSF and a UEFA license, a game analysis soccer hub license, a performance analysis level II license, and a sports psychology and individual mental skills license.

A native of Turin, Italy, Casella lives in Houston with his partner, Maggie and their cat, Oliver.

