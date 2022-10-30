Soccer And Volleyball Teams Advance In SWC Playoffs

Newtown High School’s girls’ and boys’ soccer teams, along with the NHS girls’ volleyball squad, all advance in South-West Conference tournament quarterfinal round action on October 29.

The No. 6 soccer team Avenged a regular-season loss to Bethel with a 4-1 win over the No. 3 Wildcats, in Bethel. Skyler Howard scored twice and Sydney Oltran and Ella Morits also had goals for Newtown. Riley Powers had two assists and Ella Morits and Howard also set up goals.

Newtown will visit No. 2 Brookfield in the semifinals on Halloween (time to be determined).

On the boys’ pitch, a penalty kick by Connor Muir was the only net-finder as top seed Newtown blanked No. 8 Immaculate of Danbury 1-0 at Blue & Gold Stadium. The Mustangs had a PK of their own with 40 seconds left but missed. Newtown will host a semifinal game on Tuesday, November 1 (time and opponent to be determined).

On the volleyball court, the No. 2 Nighthawks beat No. 7 Masuk of Monroe 3-0 (25-21, 25-17, 25-16). Zosia Teraskziewicz had 13 kills and ten digs and Annabel Saunders recorded eight kills. Newtown will host either No. 3 Weston or No. 6 Immaculate in the Wednesday, November 2 semis (time to be determined).

The NHS field hockey team, the No. 3 seed in the bracket, fell 2-1 to No. 6 Brookfield — led by NHS alum Megan Goyda — in the Thursday, October 27 quarters.

Sports Editor Andy Hutchison can be reached at [email protected]

Hannah Snayd, right, defends during Newtown’s win over Bethel in the SWC playoffs. —Bee Photos, Hutchison

Gjin Abazi Clears the ball as goalkeeper Yarema Stasyshy looks on during Newtown’s playoff win over Immaculate.

Gianna Galassi keeps the ball moving during Newtown’s win over Masuk in the SWC quarters.