Soccer and softball complex renderings released; Bohemian Foundation to be honored at CSU-CU volleyball contest

The future of Women’s sports at Colorado State University is coming into focus with the release of renderings of the combined soccer and softball complex.

The project, funded in part by a $5 million gift from the Bohemian Foundation, includes Locker room upgrades at Moby Arena for the softball, soccer and volleyball teams and adding spaces for golf, tennis and track and field teams to use weightlifting equipment.

The Bohemian Foundation will be honored at Thursday night’s “whiteout” volleyball contest against the University of Colorado.

“Every student should be guaranteed an educational experience free from discrimination,” said Bohemian Foundation Executive Director Cheryl Zimlich told CSU’s Mike Brohard. “This is the promise of Title IX. We have come a long way since 1972, but we still have a long way to go to uphold the promise of Title IX.”

A private panel discussion about Women’s college athletics Hosted by the Bohemian Foundation is at 5 pm in Bob Davis Hall. The panel includes Kim Jordan, chair of the Board of Governors of the CSU System; Kathleen Pitre, Nancy Tuor, former chair of the Board of Governors, Julie Weber and Dawn Anderson.

CSU Director of Athletics Joe Parker said the Bohemian Foundation’s donation is the largest gift devoted solely to Women’s athletics in Mountain West history.

The soccer field rendering shows a new grass field, a grandstand, press box and lights, which will allow night games. Construction has begun and the complex should be ready for the 2023 season.

The softball field rendering shows netting instead of a chain link fence to protect fans and provide better viewing. The plans call for a new press box, new dugouts, a grass field and lights.

“We have these critical projects that are going to directly impact women’s sports,” Parker said. “It’s a year where we could tell a powerful and authentic story and hopefully motivate others to get involved and continue to support our Women’s sports teams.”