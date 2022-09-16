Soccer: Alexandria girls light up the scoreboard in win over Storm – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria girls soccer team dominated Sauk Rapids-Rice in a Section 8AA and Central Lakes Conference match by beating the Storm (2-4-1) 9-0 on Thursday.

The win improved Alexandria to 7-1 overall. The Cardinals spent most of their Wednesday practice working on shooting and finishing goals at a higher rate, and they exploded for a season high in goals against Sauk Rapids-Rice.

“We scored goals off of corner kicks, drop passes, crosses, free kicks, penalty kicks and breakaways,” head Coach Amy Korynta said. “The scoring started early when Sophia Korynta curved in a corner kick just 1:30 into the game. (We) never looked back. Scoring the additional goals in the first half were Ella Westlund (assisted by Alexa Eggebraaten), Elle Heydt (Mackenzie Jurchenko), Sophia Korynta (Sophia Vinje) and another from Heydt on a free kick.”

Coach Korynta said she challenged her team in the second half to score directly off a cross and to preserve the shutout for Vinje in goal.

“We accomplished both of these,” Korynta said. “Morgan Jones (free kick), Sophia Korynta (Camree Miller), and Ellen Panther (penalty kick) scored the first goals of the second half. Perhaps the most exciting goal of the night, and possibly the season, came on the final goal when Allie Haabala sent an absolutely beautiful cross into the penalty box. Camree Miller timed her run perfectly to head home her first varsity goal. It was the perfect way to end the night on the field.”

Vinje recorded five saves in the shutout. The Cardinals have now outscored teams 35-4 overall this fall. Vinje and the Alexandria defense have posted six shutouts in the seven wins.

Alexandria’s next game is a big one as the Cardinals travel to East Grand Forks on Sept. 20 for a 5 pm kickoff. The Green Wave sit at 5-0-1 overall and are another top contender in the Section 8AA field.