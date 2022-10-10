Soccer: Alexandria girls and boys take top two seeds into Section 8AA Playoffs – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA — The Alexandria girls soccer team officially got the No. 1 seed in Section 8AA when that bracket was finalized over the weekend.

The Cardinals (13-2) finished the regular season with the No. 3 QRF rank through Minnesota-scores.net after temporarily moving up to No. 1 before a 1-0 loss to undefeated Sartell-St. Stephen last Thursday.

Alexandria will play eighth-seeded Rocori (7-9) in its opening game of the tournament on Oct. 12 at 7 p.m

East Grand Forks (12-2-1) got the No. 2 seed in Section 8AA. St. Cloud Tech (10-4-2) and Little Falls (8-7-1) round out the top four seeds, while Detroit Lakes (6-10) was seeded fifth, Sauk Rapids-Rice (4-11-1 ) sixth, and St. Cloud Apollo (3-12) is seventh.

The section semifinals will be played on Oct. 15 at the high seeds, while the section championship is scheduled for Oct. 18 at a neutral site yet to be determined.

Alexandria boys get second seed

The Alexandria boys soccer team finished its season with an 8-5-3 overall record after a 3-1 loss to Bemidji (Class 3A, 8-7-1) on Saturday, and that record secured the No. 2 seed for Alexandria in the Section 8AA playoffs.

St. Cloud Apollo (11-3-1) is the No. 1 seed in the bracket.

Alexandria will host seventh-seeded Sauk Rapids-Rice (3-10-1) in the quarterfinals on Oct. 13. That game is likely to be played at 7 pm, but the official start time had not been finalized as of early Monday morning.

St. Cloud Tech (8-6-2) and Detroit Lakes (11-5) are the third and fourth seed, respectively. Rocori (7-9) is fifth, Little Falls (8-6-1) is sixth and East Grand Forks (1-12) rounds out the field as the eighth seed.

The section semifinals will be played at the high seeds on Oct. 18. The 8AA Championship is scheduled for Oct. 20 at a neutral site yet to be determined.