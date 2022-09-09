Soccer: Alexandria boys play to a draw against Defending section Champion St. Cloud Tech – Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria boys soccer team had a test on the road Thursday against the St. Cloud Tech Tigers, the Defending Section 8AA champions. Both teams were held to one goal and the match went to overtime. Neither team scored in overtime and the match ended as a 1-1 draw.

“Needless to say, both teams are looking forward to our next meetup,” Alexandria head Coach Brandon Johnson said.

Alexandria had the advantage in the first half when sophomore Otto Anderson scored with eight minutes left off a free kick by senior Jack Carlson. The Tigers tied things up in the second half and forced overtime.

“The second half saw the Tigers take control of the game and not let off the gas,” Johnson said. “They continued to push a direct ball to the goal, with almost any time they were in the Cardinals’ defensive third, they would shoot.”

Alexandria and St. Cloud Tech will play once more in the regular season, on Oct. 4 at 7 pm in Alexandria.

Alexandria is 2-1-1 on the season and will hit the road on Saturday to face the Detroit Lakes Lakers on Saturday at 1 pm

Saturday’s match will be the first of three in four days for Alexandria as it will host Sartell-St. Stephen is on Monday at 7 pm and then will hit the road on Tuesday to play the Willmar Cardinals.