Soccer: Alex girls celebrate another state tournament appearance – Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria girls soccer program put together another successful season that included another section title win and a state tournament appearance, this time with Amy Korynta as the head coach.

The Cardinals went 16-3 (11-1 Section 8AA) and were eliminated in the state tournament by Benilde-St. Margaret’s.

Defensively, the Cardinals were stout all season as they shut out 15 opponents. Sophia Vinje capped off her Stellar with All-Central Lakes Conference honors. The six-year starter earned 68 saves and allowed just six goals this season.

At the team’s season-ending banquet, senior Ellen Panther was named the team’s MVP on defense and was an all-state player this season.

Alexandria scored 70 goals this season and junior Sophia Korynta, who was also an All-CLC conference player and made the All-State Tournament team in Class AA, had 18 goals and eight assists this season. Junior Elle Heydt led the team in assists with nine. Heydt was an all-conference honorable mention.

Ella Westlund was named the team’s MVP of offense this season and finished on the all-state team. She had 15 goals and eight assists this season.

Juniors Alexa Eggebraaten and Greta Oldenkamp had strong seasons for the Cardinals as well and they were all-conference honorable mentions.

Rounding out the Awards for the Cardinals, junior Avery Sinning won the Most Improved Player award while Oldenkamp won the Hustle Award, and senior Olivia Knapper took home the Coaches Award.

The Cardinals outscored their opponents 70-11 this season. The Cardinals finished with the second-best record in the conference (8-2), finishing just behind Sartell-St Stephen (9-0 CLC, 16-1 overall).

Alexandria finished as the top seed heading into the Section 8AA playoffs, where it outscored Rocori, Detroit Lakes, and East Grand Forks by a combined score of 12-0 to advance to the state tournament for the second straight season and the fourth time in the program’s history.

In the classroom, the Cardinals worked hard this season as they finished as an academic gold team (GPA above 3.75).

Alexandria is set to lose five players to graduation – Eggabraaten, Westlund, Vinje, Panther, Knapper, and Morgan Jones, but will have a solid senior class next fall with current Juniors – Heydt, Oldenkamp, ​​Sinning, and Sophia Korynta, along with nine players who were sophomores on the varsity team this year.

This senior class has been a part of a winning program since their freshman year, as the program has gone 49-14-2 (34-5-1 in section games) since the start of the 2019 season.

Alexandria has a 23-1 record in section games over the last two seasons.