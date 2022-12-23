Soccer: Alex boys put together another winning season – Alexandria Echo Press

The Alexandria boys soccer team put together a successful 2022 campaign that ended with a run to the Section 8AA semifinals.

Alexandria finished the season with a 9-6-3 record and was the No. 2 seed in the Section 8AA playoffs.

The team’s most valuable award went to junior Cole Haabala, along with the team’s Golden Boot Award, while sophomore Otto Anderson won the most valuable forward award and senior Jack Carlson won the most valuable midfielder award.

Alexandria senior Jack Carlson smiles as he receives his 2022 Class AA All-State Team trophy. Contributed photo

Haabala had three goals and three assists this season. Carlson led the Cardinals in goals with eight and he had three assists. Anderson led the team in assists with four and scored six times.

Junior Hunter Bollmand won the team’s most valuable defender award. Senior Erik Reineke won the most improved player of the year award and senior Henry Ramstorf won the Hardest worker award.

Junior goalkeeper Grayson Grove was named to the All-Central Lakes Conference team, along with Carlson and senior Bryce Paffrath. Carlson was named to the All-State Class AA team.

Haabala, Grove, Sam Williams and Jestin Masteller have been voted as team captains for the 2023 season.

Williams was a JV 1 Captain this past season and was the JV team’s MVP. One of his co-captains was junior Cyler Couatte, who was voted the team’s most valuable defensive player. Junior Isak Rhen won the team’s most valuable forward award, while junior Henry Klecker won the most valuable midfielder.

The JV 2 team was co-captained by sophomore Matthew Moga and freshman Auden Zeller. Zeller won the team’s MVP award, while freshman Koa Richardson won the team’s most valuable forward, freshman Jaxon Wirth won the most valuable midfielder award, Zeller won the most valuable defender award, freshman Carter Olson won the most improved player award and freshman Miles Breitzman won the Hardest worker award.

Alexandria was a strong team defensively this season as all nine of its wins were shutouts and it held 12 out of its 18 opponents to one goal or less this season.

The Cardinals have won at least nine games in the last three out of four seasons and have had back-to-back winning seasons.