Soccer: Alex boys outmuscle Sauk Rapids-Rice to advance to the Section 8AA Semifinals – Alexandria Echo Press

ALEXANDRIA – The Alexandria Cardinals boys soccer team was a stout defensive team through the 2022 regular season, and that continued to be the case in the team’s Section 8AA playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Thursday at home.

The second-seeded Cardinals (9-5-3) defeated the seventh-seeded Storm (3-11-1) 1-0 and earned their eighth shutout win of the season.

Alexandria’s Jestin Masteller looks for a teammate to pass to during the team’s 1-0 playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice on Oct. 13, 2022. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

“We play defense with a bunch of pride,” senior defender Hunter Bollman said. “We always want to keep our opponents away from our goalkeeper, Grayson Grove. We want them to play without the ball, and we want to play hard along with playing our game.”

Alexandria hosts its Section 8AA Semifinal Matchup against the No. 3 seed, St. Cloud Tech, on Tuesday at 7 pm

The Cardinals held the Storm to just six shots on goals and only one in the second half.

Alexandria senior midfielder Jack Carlson broke through with the only goal in Thursday’s win, which came on a free kick with 18:40 left in the first half. Junior midfielder Cole Haabala had the assist on the free kick.

“It felt nice to get one on the board early,” Carlson said. “We’re kind of starting fresh again, and to be able to get on the board with a goal coming from a free kick, where we scored a lot of our goals this year, was nice.”

Alexandria Seniors Erik Reineke (left) and Jack Carlson (right) celebrate a goal scored in a playoff win over Sauk Rapids-Rice. Carlson scored the game’s only goal, with 18:40 left in the first half. Sam Stuve / Alexandria Echo Press

Carlson scored the Cardinals’ 1-0 win in the regular season over the Storm on Sept. 15.

Alexandria finished with 19 shots on goal in the win on Thursday.

Both teams had their Offensive opportunities in the first half, with Alexandria putting 11 shots on goal, while Sauk Rapids-Rice had five shots on goals and two corner kicks.

Sauk Rapids-Rice’s best scoring chance in the game came in with 11:30 left in the second as a shot by junior forward Samuel Olmscheid hit off the left post and towards the middle of the box, but no one was there to put the shot in the back of the net.

“We played well defensively for most of the night,” Carlson said. “We had some tough moments, but we played well enough, and now we’re on to the next job.”

Thursday’s match was physical, although no cards were handed out.

“Sauk Rapids-Rice came out, and they played physical the whole time, there’s no doubt about it,” Alexandria head Coach Brandon Johnson said. “I thought that our guys played well, and I thought we battled well. There wasn’t any retaliation, which is what I was proud of. We held our own and played our own game. I was really proud of that.”

The Cardinals expected that kind of physical play was expected on a night when the temperature hit below 40 degrees.

“It’s pretty common for Sauk Rapids-Rice to play a little bit more physical of a game,” Johnson said. “We talked about it the half and just said, ‘You’ve got to play the man and play the ball.’ At the end of the day, that’s what we do.”

1/3: Alexandria’s Samuel Diaz (15) attempts to chase down a ball and take it away from Sauk Rapids-Rice’s Owen Berg (19) in a game on Oct. 13, 2022. 2/3: Alexandria’s Dylan Hendricks rifles a shot toward the net during the team’s Section 8AA playoff opener against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Oct. 13, 2022. 3/3: Alexandria’s Jack Carlson dribbles the ball toward the net in a game against Sauk Rapids-Rice on Oct. 13, 2022. Carlson scored the game’s lone goal and pushed Alexandria to the Section 8AA Semifinals.

Alexandria held Sauk Rapids-Rice to just one shot on goal in the second half, the aforementioned Olmscheid shot off the post late in the game.

Carlson said Alexandria’s physicality made the difference as the game went on.

Johnson gave senior forward Tripp Shatek the Gatorade of the Game, an award he gives out to a player he thought made a big difference in a match.

Alexandria is aiming for offense in its next playoff matchup.

“There’s always that Joy of coming out and having that first goal of the postseason,” Johnson said. “Certainly, the score would have been better with a couple more, but at the end of the day, we got it done. Once you get that first goal, there’s this instant relief, and you can have a little bit calmer breath. But inevitably, it’s still a one-goal score and one-goal lead that can change in a matter of two minutes at any time.”

St. Cloud Tech (9-6-2) defeated the No. 6 seed, Little Falls, is Thursday 8-0 to advance to Tuesday’s section semifinal.

The Cardinals and Tigers met twice in the regular season, with Alexandria winning at home on Oct. 4, 1-0. The other match was a 1-1 draw in St. Cloud on Sept. 8.

“This is going to be a great match and a good battle,” Johnson said. “It’s going to be a tough one. We’re going to have to come ready to play. I think the guys just need to do a little bit more mental prep to really lock themselves into where they need to be in order to find strong success coming into that match.”

The Cardinals are hoping strong team Chemistry continues to make a difference.

“One of our strengths is our connection,” Bollman said. “We were really good out there at communicating.”

The Winner of the Alexandria-St. Cloud Tech match Advances to the Section 8AA Championship on Oct. 20 to face either the No. 1 seed St. Cloud Apollo (12-3-1) or the No. 5 seed Rocori (7-9).

The site for the Section 8AA Championship has yet to be determined.

Sauk Rapids-Rice – 0 0 – 0

Alexandria – 1 0 – 1

GOALS – Jack Carlson (ALEX), 22′ (1st half)

ASSISTS – Cole Haabala (ALEX)

SHOTS ON GOAL – Alexandria, 19; Sauk Rapids-Rice, 6

SAVES – Joshua Tapio (SRR) 18; Grayson Grove (ALEX) 6

CORNER KICKS – Sauk Rapids-Rice, 4; Alexandria, 1