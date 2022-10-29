Soccer Advances to SoCon Semifinal with Win Over Wofford

Next Game: UNCG 10/30/2022 | 2:00 p.m October 30 (Sun) / 2:00 p.m UNCG History

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — The top-seeded Chattanooga Women’s soccer team avenged its loss to Wofford just one week ago, beating the Terriers 2-1 at the UTC Sports Complex Friday night.

The win sent the Mocs into the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Championships for just the second time.

UTC improves to 8-4-5 overall and Wofford ends its best season in nearly two decades at 9-8-3.

The Mocs got on the board early with a goal from Caroline Richvalsky who fired off a shot from just inside the top of the box in the 15th minute. She took a pass from Birna Johannsdottir with her back to the net, was able to turn and slip the defense for the score.

Chattanooga carried the 1-0 lead into the half and outshot the Terriers 6-0 in the opening frame with four on goal.

Wofford came out stronger in the latter half but were unable to keep the Mocs out of the goal a second time. Mackenzie Smith fed the ball into Johannsdottir who hit a low liner from just outside the six-yard box in the 67th minute, putting UTC up 2-0.

With less than three minutes to play, Wofford cut the lead in half with a goal from Lexi Reichenbach in the 88th minute, but it wouldn’t be enough.

Chattanooga had a season-high 11 corner kicks in the match and outshot Wofford 14-6 with a 9-2 shots on goal advantage. Johannsdottir and Richvalsky had three shots apiece and keeper Caroline Ekern had one save in the match.

UTC’s historic season continues Sunday with a 2:00 pm Matchup against #4 UNCG who defeated fifth-seed Western Carolina 2-1 in the early match. Admission for the semifinal round is free and concessions will be available.

SCORING SUMMARY

1 14:19 UTC Caroline Richvalsky (2) Birna Johannsdottir

2 66:19 UTC Birna Johannsdottir (2) Mackenzie Smith

3 87:47 WOF Lexi Reichenbach (1) unassisted

