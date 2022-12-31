Soccer Adds Nine to Roster as Part of 2023 Signing Class

OXFORD, Miss. – Ole Miss soccer and head coach Matt Mott have announced the addition of nine new freshmen as part of their 2023 signing class.

The class of new Rebels includes local and national talent with signees from seven different states: Mississippi, Tennessee, Virginia, Kansas, California, Texas, and Wisconsin. From that pool of talent, the Rebels have added two goalkeepers, three defenders, two forwards, and two midfielders.

Campbell Wolff

Goalkeeper | Alexandria, Va. | St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at St. Stephen’s and St. Agnes School in Alexandria, Virginia… Named to the All-Independent School League Team and was named an ISL All-Star in 2022… Played in the ISL Semifinals in 2019, 2021, and 2022 … Led her team to the Virginia State Finals in 2019 and the Virginia State Semifinals in 2021 and 2022… Named to the Dean’s List/Honor Roll 2019-2022 and a Distinguished Scholar Athlete 2019-2022… Lettered one season in basketball (2019-20 )

CLUB/ODP: Played for Virginia Union ECNL… Led Virginia Union to the ECNL National Playoffs in 2021

PERSONAL: Daughter of Robert and Kymberly Wolff… Born June 18, 2004… Father Robert played football at Georgia Tech

Gil Johnson

Forward | Manhattan, Kan. | Manhattan High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time letterwinner at Manhattan High School in Manhattan, Kansas… Scored 33 career goals with 13 assists… Played in the 2020-21 National Championship for GA and ECRL… Manhattan High School Triple Jump school record holder and 2022 Kansas High School 6A Triple Jump State Champion… Won a team track & field Centennial League Championship with Manhattan

CLUB/ODP: Played for Sporting Blue Valley ECNL… Played in the ECNL National Semifinals in 2022

PERSONAL: Daughter of Tonoher & Vincent Johnson… Born June 28, 2005… Has a sister, Nisbyc… Mother Tonoher played softball and track & field at Alcorn State… Father Vincent played football and track & field at Alcorn State… Aunt Shannon Washington was Ole Miss Varsity cheerleader… Uncle Justin Reed played basketball for Ole Miss and in the NBA… Cousin Errol Robinson played baseball at Ole Miss and in the MLB

Hattie Patterson

Defender | Dallas, Tex. | Highland Park High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at Highland Park High School in Dallas, Texas… Voted team Captain in 2021 and 2022… Named District MVP in 2022… 2022 First Team All-Region… Two-time First Team All-District honoree (2021 & 2022)… 2020 Second Team All-District… 2022 5A Regional Finalist… National Honor Society… National English Honor Society… National Spanish Honor Society

CLUB/ODP: Played for Solar Soccer Club… Won the 2022 ECNL Texas Conference Championship… Two-time ECNL Second Team All-Conference honoree (2021 & 2022)

PERSONAL: Daughter of Lucas and Ali Patterson… Born March 21, 2005… Has one sister, Ella, and one brother, Cotton… Grandfather played football at Texas

Zoë Parkhurst

Midfielder | Menlo Park, Calif. | IMG Academy

CLUB/ODP: US Soccer National Training Center Invitee (2016, 2017, 2020, 2021)… Girls Academy National Talent ID 2022… Girls Academy Regional Talent ID 2022 & 2021… IMG U17 & U19 Team Captain… IMG U17 Team MVP… TopDrawerSoccer Top-150 (2018 -2022)

PERSONAL: Daughter of Gillian and Justin Parkhurst… Born March 25, 2005… Has one sister, Mia… Father Justin played rugby at Cal and sister Mia plays soccer at Georgia

Avery Brown

Defender | Franklin, Tenn. | Franklin High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at Franklin High School in Franklin, Tennessee… 2022 District Player of the Year… 2022 High School All-American Watch List… Played in 2022 State Senior Star game… Two-time All-State honoree (2021 & 2022)… Three-time All-District honoree (2020-2022)… Scored eight goals and had nine assists as a forward her sophomore season… Three-time District Champion (2020-2022)

CLUB/ODP: Played for Tennessee Soccer Club ECNL… Two-time First Team All-Conference honoree (2021 & 2022)… Played in the 2021 ECNL National Selection Game… Won a Conference Championship in 2019… Played in the ECNL Champions league Playoffs in 2019, 2021, and 2022

PERSONAL: Daughter of Mike and Stacey Brown… Born January 19, 2005… Has one brother, Evan

Ella Luna

Midfielder | Milwaukee, Wis. | Whitefish Bay High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Two-time letterwinner at Whitefish Bay High School in Milwaukee, Wisconsin… 2021 State Champion… 2022 State Runner-up

CLUB/ODP: Played for SC Wave… Five-time Wisconsin State Cup Champion… Two-time Mid-America Champion (2021 & 2022)… GA Talent ID Camp participant… ODP International Team… ODP National Team

PERSONAL: Daughter of Mariano and Tina Luna… Born March 5, 2005… Has two sisters, Sophie and Maddie… Father Mariano played football at North Dakota State and New Mexico and professional soccer

Evie Ewing

Forward | Madison, Miss. | Madison Ridgeland Academy

HIGH SCHOOL: Four-time letterwinner at Madison Ridgeland Academy in Madison, Mississippi… Four-time All-Conference honoree (2019-2022)… 2022 All-Star… 2022 top-10 player DPL soccer… Lettered in basketball and track & field… 2022 Mississippi State Champion in long jump… 2021 & 2022 Mississippi State Champion in 400m

CLUB/ODP: Played for Alabama FC ECNL and RUSH Soccer… Rush 04 National Team selection (2018, 2019 & 2021)… MAIS top-20 player 2021 & 2022

PERSONAL: Daughter of Christa and Justin Ewing… Born December 3, 2004… Has one sister, Libba and one brother, Cade… Father Justin played baseball at Mississippi State

Addison Yelton

Goalkeeper | Johnson City, Tenn. | Baylor High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-time letterwinner at Baylor High School… Two-time All-Region selection (2019 & 2020)… 2021 Team Captain and MVP… Two-time US Club ID selection

PERSONAL: Daughter of Matt and Tamara Yelton… Born April 20, 2004… Has one brother, Aiden… Father Matt played soccer and mother Tamara played volleyball both for King University… Father Matt is an Assistant Coach at ETSU… Uncle Jay is the head Coach at ETSU and Uncle Todd is the head coach at Samford

Avery Stevens

Defender | Garden Grove, Calif. | Pacifica High School

HIGH SCHOOL: Three-time letterwinner at Pacifica High School in Garden Grove, California… 2022 Athlete of the Year… 2022 Team Captain… 2020 League Champions

CLUB/ODP: Played for Beach FC ENCL… 2022 ENCL Championship finalist

PERSONAL: Daughter of Eric and Cindy Stevens… Born August 17, 2005… Has two sisters, Autumn and Aubree… Father Eric played baseball at San Jose State