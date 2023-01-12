Soccer Adds Midfield Transfer Mallory McGuire

COLUMBIA, Mo. – University of Missouri soccer Coach Stefanie Golan announces the addition of midfielder Mallory McGuire as an incoming transfer to the Mizzou soccer program Thursday, Jan. 12.

“We are excited to have Mallory join us in Black & Gold this spring. I spoke with her a couple of times in her initial recruiting cycle when I was at Minnesota, and I was excited when she reached out after Entering the transfer portal. She fits the way we want to play at Mizzou: she is technically proficient, reads the game well and is creative in the attacking third, and she has tremendous training habits. Our depth is definitely growing, and we are excited to add someone who is going to continue to help us elevate Mizzou soccer,” Golan said.

“I chose Mizzou not only for the opportunity to play soccer at the highest level but also to be pushed to become the best person and player I can be,” McGuire said.

McGuire will join the Tigers’ roster this spring after her freshman season at Rutgers. In her debut season, the Brookfield, Wis. native competed in four matches for the Scarlet Knights, scoring her first Collegiate goal en route to a win over Temple, Sept. 1.

Prior to Entering the Collegiate ranks, McGuire attended Brookfield Central High School and competed at the club level with Chicago FC United under head Coach Fabrice Gautrat for six years. She also played at US Training Centers (U12-U16), the Girls Academy Midwest ID Training Center (2021), US Midwest Combine (2017), and participated in RBG Club, Redgen Club, and Film Club.

McGuire will join 10 incoming freshmen who signed with the Tigers on National Signing Day, five of whom are midfielders.

