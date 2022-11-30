Soccer Adds Five to Class of 2023 in Fall Signing Period

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky soccer signed five players in the Fall signing period to the 2023 recruiting class, head Coach Matt Kosinuke announced.

“We are really excited about this class. Each player brings the ability to immediately impact our family on the field,” said Cosinuke. “At EKU, our culture and our family identity comes first. These young women embody what we are about and our growth centric way of life. We look forward to having them here in the Fall as we push to take our family to the next level in the APARTMENT.”

Erica Cox

Cox comes to EKU from Liberty Township, Ohio, playing at Lakota East High School. The forward had 23 goals and 9 assists during her high school career while winning the Greater Miami Conference (GMC) Championship twice. She earned All-GMC First Team twice and was selected to the Southwest Ohio Senior All-Star Game in 2022. Her team was ranked #8 in the state in 2022 as one of Ohio’s top high school soccer players.

Cox played club soccer for Ohio Elite ECNL from 2019-2021 and played for Cincinnati United Premier from 2021-2022. She scored 32 goals in her season with Cincinnati United Premier leading her team to the National Championships.

Cox chose EKU over Bellarmine, Bowling Green, Kansas State, Kent State, Youngstown State, IUPUI, and Georgia State.

Ruby Dunlevy

Dunlevy is from Cold Spring, Kentucky, playing at Campbell County High School. The forward had 75 goals and 40 assists, which is the most goals in school history. Dunlevy broke the single-season school record for goals with 30 during her junior year. The team captain earned All-State First Team and All-Region First Team three times, each. Dunlevy won three district championships and one regional championship. She was the 10th Region Offensive Player of the Year in 2021.

Dunlevy had offers from NKU and The Citadel.

Whitney Rogers

Rogers comes to EKU from Bardstown, Kentucky, playing at Sacred Heart Academy in Louisville. The forward had 55 goals and 19 assists during her high school career. She won four district championships and two regional championships. Rogers earned District Team honors three times, Region Team honors four times, and All-State First Team honors in 2022. Rogers also competed in track and field in high school.

Rogers chose EKU over DePaul, Illinois, William & Mary.

Alex Stuart

Stuart comes to the Colonels from Linganore High School in New Market, Maryland. The goalkeeper had a .845 save percentage during her career while serving as the team captain. She also participated in shot put in high school.

Stuart chose EKU over Old Dominion and Saint Leo (Fla.).

Jessica Dodd

Dodd is from Ballwin, Missouri, playing at Marquette High School. The defender earned Second Team All-Conference two times. She also played basketball in high school.

Dodd chose EKU over Xavier, SIUE, and Valpo.

Eastern Kentucky finished with its highest conference finish since 2017. In addition, EKU broke the top 100 in the RPI for the 3rd time in program history is September 19, 2022. This also marks four consecutive seasons with increases in winning percentage, home wins and conference place finishes.

The Colonels are coming off their second straight season with a semifinal appearance in the ASUN Championship in as many years as a member of the conference. The milestone marks EKU as one of two teams in league history to achieve this feat, and the first in over 25 years.

Individually, EKU picked up eight postseason awards, the most in program history. Notably, second and third team all-region nods, the third time EKU has received the regional awards since 2005.

