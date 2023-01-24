Soccer Ace Gareth Bale Might Have Subtly Hinted At His Next Career After His Surprising Retirement

In addition to being a five-time Champions League-winning soccer star, Gareth Bale is also an avid golfer. Having spent a lot of time on Real Madrid’s bench in the last few years, the Welshman spent his spare time honing his golfing skills. Recent news of his retirement from soccer dealt a hard blow to the fans. While the soccer world mourns his departure, the golf fans celebrate. Why? because Bale will soon be making his first appearance on the PGA Tour.

Having already cemented his name as a Legend in soccer, Bale now bids farewell to the sport. Is the then looking to start a career and make a name for himself in yet another sport? Let’s find out.

Gareth Bale reveals his PGA Tour plans

With a soccer ball at his feet, Bale is a masterclass artist. The ex-Real Madrid star has proven his worth in the sport time and time again. Sadly, two weeks ago, he shocked the world with his early retirement from soccer. But his more recent news was even more shocking. Bale has announced that he will compete in a PGA Tour event.

Early in February, the AT&T Pebble Beach pro-am event will begin. The former professional soccer player will be among the 156 amateurs competing. The tournament will be held in California at three different courses and is a 72-hole event. Other Celebrities like Scott Eastwood and ScHoolboy Q will be returning again this year, having competed last year too.

Each pro is paired up with an Amateur at the event. The teams will then compete in a four-ball format, where players play their own individual balls, and the lower of the two scores will count. At the pro-am, a cut will be made, and the 25 teams with the lowest scores and ties will move on to play the final round. Do you think Bale will make the cut in his first-ever PGA Tour event?

The Stakes at the AT&T Pebble Beach

The field also sees 156 pros lined up, competing individually for the title. The total purse for the event is $9 million, with the winner taking home $1.62 million. Among the strong field is the Defending champion, Tom Hoge. Jordan Spieth also returns to the event after missing out on a win by only two strokes last year.

Sep 24, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Team USA golfer Jordan Spieth putsts on the ninth green during the foursomes match play of the Presidents Cup golf tournament at Quail Hollow Club. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-USA TODAY Sports

Besides the whopping Prize money, the pros will also be competing for the perks that come with the win. In addition to FedEx Cup points, the Winner will also receive OWGR points, helping them boost their ranking. Spieth, on the other hand, will also be playing for redemption.

