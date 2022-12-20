SOCA hosts Holiday Soccer Skills Camp for kids in the Charlottesville community

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) – The Soccer Organization Charlottesville Area is giving kids a chance to come out and learn the game.

SOCA held its Holiday Skills Day Camp Tuesday, December 20 at the SOCA Field House.

“It’s just fun to see the enthusiasm,” SOCA Director Greg Painter said. “We’re doing passing, receiving, dribbling, and striking the ball or shooting. So, they get a little bit of that and then the last 75 minutes they get to just play games and have fun and run around.”

Older players were on-hand to give their time and experience, too.

“We have four of our former players or current players that play in our club at a high level that are coming back and giving back to this program, as well,” Painter said.

Reanna Slater is one of those former players. Now, she is a center at Christopher Newport University.

“Being able to help out with an old club that I used to play for, that gave me so many opportunities, is really rewarding to be able to do,” Slater said.

She says soccer camps like these got her to where she is today.

“I’m still doing half the drills that they’re doing here, which is kind of funny,” Slater said.

If you are interested in knowing about other SOCA upcoming events, here is a link.

