SOC: Kiana Kukaua Named To All-SLC Soccer Team

FRISCO, Texas– McNeese junior midfielder Kiana Kukau has been named to the 2022 Southland Conference Soccer team, the league announced here Wednesday morning.

Kukaua, a native of Valencia, California was named to the second team, her second All-SLC Honor as she was also named to the second team in 2021.

This season, Kukaua played in 14 games, 1,140 minutes and is second on the team with three assists and scored her first two career goals this season with one coming against Nicholls and Lamar. She was also credited with seven shots with four being on goal.

Player of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State

Freshman of the Year: Mya Mitchell, Texas A&M-Commerce

Newcomer of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State

Defender of the Year: Arely Alaniz, Lamar

Midfielder of the Year: Mya Guillory, Southeastern

Forward of the Year: Olivia Draguicevich, Northwestern State

Goalkeeper of the Year: Nicole Panis, Lamar

Coach of the Year: Nathan Kogut, Lamar

2022 Southland Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams

First Team

Pos. Name School Class Hometown D Arely Alaniz Lamar Jr. Deer Park, Texas D Nicole Henry 4 Northwestern State Gr. Tomball, Texas D Natalie Henry 3 Northwestern State Gr. Tomball, Texas D Kaisa Juvonen 3 Lamar Sr. Tampere, Finland MF Mya Guillory 3 Southeastern Sr. Prairieville, La. MF Ashley Campuzano Texas A&M-Commerce Fr. Dallas, Texas MF Isela Ramirez Lamar So. Pflugerville, Texas MF Delaney Wells 2 Northwestern State Jr. Flower Mound, Texas F Olivia Draguicevich 3 Northwestern State Sr. Pflugerville, Texas F Christine Kitaru Lamar Gr. Nairobi, Kenya F Gracie Armstrong Northwestern State Gr. Broomfield, Colo. F Cariel Ellis Lamar Sr. Madison, Miss. GK Nicole Panis 2 Lamar Sr. Opmeer, The Netherlands

Second Team

Pos. Name School Class Hometown D Hallie Field 4 Northwestern State Sr. Frisco, Texas D Mia Salas 2 HCU Jr. San Antonio, Texas D Kat Lazor HCU Jr. Missouri City, Texas D Nya Mitchell Texas A&M-Commerce Fr. Dallas, Texas D Mindy Shoffit Texas A&M-Commerce Jr. Wichita Falls, Texas MF Rachel Loetzer Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. Frisco, Texas MF Molly Arens Texas A&M-Corpus Christi Jr. Belmont, NSW, Australia MF Kiana Kukau 2 McNeese Jr. Valencia, Calif. MF Trinity Clark Lamar Jr. Austin, Texas F Mya Mitchell Texas A&M-Commerce Fr. Dallas, Texas F Megan Guy Texas A&M-Corpus Christi So. Roanoke, Texas F Keeley Ayala 3 UIW Gr. Wichita Falls, Texas F Karalie Morrison Texas A&M-Commerce So. North Richland Hills, Texas GK Chloe DeShazer Northwestern State R-Sr. Kansas City, Mo.

2 – Two-time All-Southland selection

3 – Three-time All-Southland selection

4 – Four-time All-Southland selection