SOC: Kiana Kukaua Named To All-SLC Soccer Team
FRISCO, Texas– McNeese junior midfielder Kiana Kukau has been named to the 2022 Southland Conference Soccer team, the league announced here Wednesday morning.
Kukaua, a native of Valencia, California was named to the second team, her second All-SLC Honor as she was also named to the second team in 2021.
This season, Kukaua played in 14 games, 1,140 minutes and is second on the team with three assists and scored her first two career goals this season with one coming against Nicholls and Lamar. She was also credited with seven shots with four being on goal.
Player of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State
Freshman of the Year: Mya Mitchell, Texas A&M-Commerce
Newcomer of the Year: Gracie Armstrong, Northwestern State
Defender of the Year: Arely Alaniz, Lamar
Midfielder of the Year: Mya Guillory, Southeastern
Forward of the Year: Olivia Draguicevich, Northwestern State
Goalkeeper of the Year: Nicole Panis, Lamar
Coach of the Year: Nathan Kogut, Lamar
2022 Southland Conference Soccer All-Conference Teams
First Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|D
|Arely Alaniz
|Lamar
|Jr.
|Deer Park, Texas
|D
|Nicole Henry 4
|Northwestern State
|Gr.
|Tomball, Texas
|D
|Natalie Henry 3
|Northwestern State
|Gr.
|Tomball, Texas
|D
|Kaisa Juvonen 3
|Lamar
|Sr.
|Tampere, Finland
|MF
|Mya Guillory 3
|Southeastern
|Sr.
|Prairieville, La.
|MF
|Ashley Campuzano
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|MF
|Isela Ramirez
|Lamar
|So.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|MF
|Delaney Wells 2
|Northwestern State
|Jr.
|Flower Mound, Texas
|F
|Olivia Draguicevich 3
|Northwestern State
|Sr.
|Pflugerville, Texas
|F
|Christine Kitaru
|Lamar
|Gr.
|Nairobi, Kenya
|F
|Gracie Armstrong
|Northwestern State
|Gr.
|Broomfield, Colo.
|F
|Cariel Ellis
|Lamar
|Sr.
|Madison, Miss.
|GK
|Nicole Panis 2
|Lamar
|Sr.
|Opmeer, The Netherlands
Second Team
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Class
|Hometown
|D
|Hallie Field 4
|Northwestern State
|Sr.
|Frisco, Texas
|D
|Mia Salas 2
|HCU
|Jr.
|San Antonio, Texas
|D
|Kat Lazor
|HCU
|Jr.
|Missouri City, Texas
|D
|Nya Mitchell
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|D
|Mindy Shoffit
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Jr.
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|MF
|Rachel Loetzer
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|So.
|Frisco, Texas
|MF
|Molly Arens
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|Jr.
|Belmont, NSW, Australia
|MF
|Kiana Kukau 2
|McNeese
|Jr.
|Valencia, Calif.
|MF
|Trinity Clark
|Lamar
|Jr.
|Austin, Texas
|F
|Mya Mitchell
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|Fr.
|Dallas, Texas
|F
|Megan Guy
|Texas A&M-Corpus Christi
|So.
|Roanoke, Texas
|F
|Keeley Ayala 3
|UIW
|Gr.
|Wichita Falls, Texas
|F
|Karalie Morrison
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|So.
|North Richland Hills, Texas
|GK
|Chloe DeShazer
|Northwestern State
|R-Sr.
|Kansas City, Mo.
2 – Two-time All-Southland selection
3 – Three-time All-Southland selection
4 – Four-time All-Southland selection