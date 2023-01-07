“So Your Shoulder Is Getting Better”: Stephen Curry Showing Off His Golf Swing Makes Warriors Faithful Optimistic About Long Awaited Return

It has been over three weeks and Golden State Warriors superstar Stephen Curry has missed several games due to his shoulder injury. Warriors fans are seemingly running out of patience while waiting for the team’s best player to rejoin his fellow Warriors on the court. The good news is that they might not have to wait for too long as Curry’s latest social media post seemingly indicated his rapid health recovery.

The Golden State Warriors have played in 10 games to date without their star guard Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins who has missed 15 games due to an adductor injury. They are currently two players down but evidently, the Warriors are holding well on their own.

Stephen Curry instills hope in Warriors fans

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

With Stephen Curry on the sidelines, the Golden State Warriors have won six games with five-straight wins to date. The Warriors, 20-19, are currently placed sixth on the Western Conference rankings. While Steph’s teammates are performing fairly well without their star player, fans are eagerly looking forward to the Baby Faced Assassin’s return. Evidently, the four-time NBA champion’s recent Instagram post has seemingly given a major update on his shoulder injury. The post was a series of pictures and short clips of Steph playing golf.

The caption read, “More fun days with @callawaygolf on the way (just with a healthy shoulder 😅)!! Loving the continued impact we make on the course, from innovative products to working together on @underratedgolf. Couldn’t be more excited to continue this partnership with the Squad 🙌🏽⛳️”

DIVE DEEPER

Stephen Curry Gives Encouraging Update About a Comeback From “Weird” Injury Amid Warriors Injury Crisis

His caption indicated that it was mostly a promotional post for a golf equipment company Callaway Golf‘s benefit. However, fans are nevertheless happy to see the 8x NBA All-Star effortlessly swinging his shoulders and arms. It didn’t take long for Warriors fans to not only comment on Steph’s health update but also ask him to return back to the court soon. Below are a few of the comments.

“So this means your shoulder is getting better lol”

“Bro plz come back to play basketball stop playin with us 😂”

“NBA isn’t the same without you (literally)”

“👏Yeah cool, Now get back on the court”

“When are you back?”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“Bro get that shoulder right!!! We need u champ 😭😭😭”

“Steph u the goat don’t hurt that shoulder I wanna see u back soon in the gsw lineup🔥”

“Dub Nation Misses you and needs you back. See you soon”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

WATCH THIS STORY: Ayesha Curry, who made a rare appearance in the hit Miley Cyrus Show, once made an unheard confession about having Stephen Curry’s kids: “…Time being a wife wasn’t considered cool”

The Dub Nation’s GM Bob Myers recently announced is 95.7 The Game radio that Curry’s health was getting better and would most probably be back on January 13 for the game against the San Antonio Spurs.