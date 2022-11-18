Shams Charania, the senior NBA Insider for The Athletic, is known for his breaking news and reports that give color and excitement to basketball fans. Charania’s precise, businesslike persona, however, gave way to a more natural, spontaneous vibe in an interview with Kay Adams.

In the “Up & Adams” show, Adams quizzed Charan about the details of his life while openly flirting with him. Not shying away from the surprising ad-lib, “The Stadium” talk show host gave back as much as he took.

At one point, Kay Adams stunned Charania when she interrupted him, saying:

(3:05 mark)

“So, when we have kids.”

Adams quickly covered her comments by saying that she was just completely joking.

Shams Charania was emphatically answering how kids and students should follow their dreams. “The Athletic” Reporter also admitted that he was so focused on what he wanted to be that he didn’t have a social life.

The former Yahoo Sports! NBA Writer continued to stress his point after Adams’ flirty interruption:

“I think school is very important. I wanted to be the first one out of my family in my generation to graduate. That was very important to me but you have to be able to go through the experiences of whatever you wanna do, whatever you’re passionate about.”

Later, Adams almost too smoothly admitted to Charania that she’s obsessed with him. They wouldn’t let her get away with it and promptly replied:

“Thank you! I’m obsessed with you.”

They capped off the flirting when Kay Adams asked Charan to complete the sentence, “If loving this is wrong I don’t wanna be right.”

Charania promptly answered:

“Snuggling”

It wasn’t lost on the video how Adams’ face lit up while blurting out that it was the best thing she had ever heard.

Fan reaction was heartwarming after Shams Charania and Kay Adams flirted during the interview