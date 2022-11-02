‘So Sad to See You Go…’: Golf World Strongly Upset Over Latest Phil Mickelson Tweet

Phil Mickelson is by far one of the most famous golfers to ever play the sport. His list of achievements goes on to show how good he is. In May 2021, they beat Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes, to win the PGA Championship with a score of one-over par. This win made Lefty the oldest major Winner in the history of the game at the age of 50.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Over his 30-year career, Mickelson won 45 events on the PGA Tour. In June this year, Phil left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed series, LIV Golf. This caused an uproar in the golfing community. Many fans and players despise him for it. But Phil has been an outspoken advocate for LIV Golf since signing with them.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

He strongly believes that LIV Golf will thrive, and once said, “LIV Golf is here to stay.“

Fans miss Phil Mickelson on the PGA Tour

Liv Golf’s team Championship recently came to a close on the 30th of October. Phil and his team were knocked out by Cam Smith’s team in the quarterfinals. Phil, whose Twitter feed has recently been all LIV Golf, just posted another tweet, which went viral within minutes.

Read Also – ‘Once in a Lifetime Opportunity’: Phil Mickelson Details What He Wants to Achieve Through the Saudi League

He heartily thanked everyone at LIV Golf, and stated that he was looking forward to being a part of “this evolution in professional golf.”

The fans did not take kindly to Phil’s tweet. They responded with various emotions, from sadness to frustration.

Fans are still upset about Phil’s decision to switch leagues in his career. Despite that, it seems like Phil is enjoying himself at the LIV golf tournaments.

Phil believes both the PGA Tour and LIV golf are necessary for the sport

Phil Mickelson is speculated to have signed a 200-million-dollar deal with LIV golf. Besides the money, Lefty has confidence that LIV Golf can tackle problems that the PGA couldn’t. They are mainly international and intergenerational growth. “LIV has a chance to bring professional golf throughout the world,” they said.

“We have to target [the] Younger generationMickelson said. And he thinks LIV can help with that since it will no longer be watching a game for 12 hours straight, but just 4.

He also thinks that when LIV Golf secures a streaming partner, then the game will have no commercials and just be a continuous “shot after shot after shot,” which will in turn attract a younger crowd. “It will Capture that Younger generation’s attention span.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Oct 28, 2022; Miami, Florida, USA; Phil Mickelson plays his shot off the ninth tee box during the first round of the season finale of the LIV Golf series at Trump National Doral. Mandatory Credit: John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports

It is safe to say that Phil has given this a lot of thought. He thinks that both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are necessary for the game.

They said “I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old, historical history of the game product that the PGA Tour provides, and I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a much younger crowd.“

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Watch this story – Golf World Disagrees With Phil Mickelson Over Latest LIV Golf Comments

The question remains whether the fans will come around to seeing Phil’s point of view. And will LIV Golf be able to tackle the problems that golf currently faces? Only time will tell.