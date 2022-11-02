‘So Sad to See You Go…’: Golf World Strongly Upset Over Latest Phil Mickelson Tweet
Phil Mickelson is by far one of the most famous golfers to ever play the sport. His list of achievements goes on to show how good he is. In May 2021, they beat Brooks Koepka and Louis Oosthuizen by two strokes, to win the PGA Championship with a score of one-over par. This win made Lefty the oldest major Winner in the history of the game at the age of 50.
Over his 30-year career, Mickelson won 45 events on the PGA Tour. In June this year, Phil left the PGA Tour to join the Saudi-backed series, LIV Golf. This caused an uproar in the golfing community. Many fans and players despise him for it. But Phil has been an outspoken advocate for LIV Golf since signing with them.
He strongly believes that LIV Golf will thrive, and once said, “LIV Golf is here to stay.“
Fans miss Phil Mickelson on the PGA Tour
Liv Golf’s team Championship recently came to a close on the 30th of October. Phil and his team were knocked out by Cam Smith’s team in the quarterfinals. Phil, whose Twitter feed has recently been all LIV Golf, just posted another tweet, which went viral within minutes.
He heartily thanked everyone at LIV Golf, and stated that he was looking forward to being a part of “this evolution in professional golf.”
Thank you to my fellow players, fans, teammates, and especially everyone at @LIVGolfInv – I’m so proud and happy to be a part of this evolution in professional golf. My passion for the game has been renewed and I can’t wait for LIV Golf Season 2. pic.twitter.com/adNyz25dnR
— Phil Mickelson (@PhilMickelson) November 1, 2022
The fans did not take kindly to Phil’s tweet. They responded with various emotions, from sadness to frustration.
Legacy is zero now, used to root for you, those days are all long gone
— Stephen Graessle (@sgrizz317) November 1, 2022
I miss seeing you on the golf coverage I watch.
— Ptchwrk (@PtchwrkMN) November 1, 2022
And TY for sharing yourself and your talent with the fans we will never forget it.
— Richard Polakowski (@RichardPolakow1) November 1, 2022
You could have been a golf god. All that, gone. Hope it was worth the money.
— Paul (@jonathanpauls) November 1, 2022
Sad – you were once so admired and respected
— WolfGolf (@WolfGolf1971) November 1, 2022
History will judge you, not me. Wish you could take it all back, will miss seeing you in Augusta. 😕
— G Harrison (@Harrisonfresh) November 1, 2022
Your “Passion has been renewed”. Every man has his price, sadly
— Capt. Jonas Grumby (@pmrbes) November 1, 2022
So sad to see you go from one of the most beloved athletes of all time to where you are now. It sounds like you are trying to sell yourself and justify being bought and paid for at this point in your career. Most thought you were better than that. Money talks. Really big money
— LT (@LarryTerreri) November 1, 2022
Genuine question: what is the “evolution” that liv brings? That the Golfers make more money?? Its still just golf, and a much worse product, at that.
— Bandwagon Sports (@wagon_sports) November 1, 2022
If it was so great & the product so good…..then why did you & others need to be paid hundreds of millions before you all agreed to join?
Evolution no. Tearing the game in half…..the game that did so much for you….YES!
— SJWillow (@MakeBirdiePutt) November 1, 2022
lol anything for another dollar. Pathetic.
— Chester Copperpot (@Brett80943089) November 1, 2022
I used to be a big fan Phil, don’t care now…sad
— Lakeshow44 (@Lakeshow62) November 1, 2022
Miss you Phil, not seen you even hit one shot this year, says it all really
— James Cooper (@JtshaftCooper) November 1, 2022
Fans are still upset about Phil’s decision to switch leagues in his career. Despite that, it seems like Phil is enjoying himself at the LIV golf tournaments.
Phil believes both the PGA Tour and LIV golf are necessary for the sport
Phil Mickelson is speculated to have signed a 200-million-dollar deal with LIV golf. Besides the money, Lefty has confidence that LIV Golf can tackle problems that the PGA couldn’t. They are mainly international and intergenerational growth. “LIV has a chance to bring professional golf throughout the world,” they said.
“We have to target [the] Younger generationMickelson said. And he thinks LIV can help with that since it will no longer be watching a game for 12 hours straight, but just 4.
He also thinks that when LIV Golf secures a streaming partner, then the game will have no commercials and just be a continuous “shot after shot after shot,” which will in turn attract a younger crowd. “It will Capture that Younger generation’s attention span.”
It is safe to say that Phil has given this a lot of thought. He thinks that both LIV Golf and the PGA Tour are necessary for the game.
They said “I think that the world of professional golf has a need for the old, historical history of the game product that the PGA Tour provides, and I think that LIV provides a really cool, updated feel that is attracting a much younger crowd.“
The question remains whether the fans will come around to seeing Phil’s point of view. And will LIV Golf be able to tackle the problems that golf currently faces? Only time will tell.