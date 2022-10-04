So much Dutch art is on offer in the UK this October | News item

News item | 04-10-2022 | 18:00

This autumn’s cultural agenda in the UK offers a diverse mixture of inspiring and vibrant events supported by the Embassy of the Netherlands in the United Kingdom. Dutch authors, performers, visual artists and other creatives are taking part in events up and down the country. A little glimpse of what’s in store:

Image: ©Bas de Brouwer Cheltenham Literature Festival Are you a book lover? Don’t miss the globally renowned Cheltenham Literature Festival between the 7th and 16th of October in the heart of Cheltenham, to attend programs with several Dutch authors such as Hanna Bervoets, Rodaan Al Galidi and Ilja Leonard Pfeijffer. Together with other UK and international guests, they will discuss their publications and open up conversations on related themes.

More info on the events at Cheltenham literature Festival that are part of the New Dutch Writing campaign:

London Film Festival

More of a film fan? Discover a range of Dutch Productions during the British Film Institute London Film Festival between 5 and 16 October. On 9 and 10 October the feature film ‘Shabu’ will be shown. This is a hilarious and heartwarming film by director Shamira Raphaëla about a 14-year-old Dutch-Surinamese wannabe rapper who gets into all kinds of trouble. Other Dutch Productions include the short Films ‘Aeronaut’ by Leon Golterman and ‘Bristles’ by Quentin Haberhamwhich both feature in ‘Animated Shorts for Younger Audiences’ on Saturday 15 October.

What’s really Spectacular is the Extended Reality exhibition at 26 Leake Street (near Waterloo Station). This exhibition features two artworks from the Netherlands: ‘Walzer’ by Frieda Gustav and Leo Erkenand ‘Line of Contact’ by Dani Ploeger. This XR showcase can be visited throughout the film festival, from 5 to 16 October.

Battersea Arts Center and Midlands Arts Centre

Do you enjoy dance and theatre? The fierce and captivating dance performance JEZEBEL, by Dutch dancer and choreographer Cherish Menzo is coming to Battersea Arts Center in London (6 to 14 October) and Midlands Arts Center in Birmingham (16th of October, part of Fierce Festival). Images in 1990s rap videos often projected females in a hyper-sensualized way, Reinforcing stereotypes associated with women of color. Join Jezebel as she navigates the landscape of hip hop culture, searching for ways to reclaim her own image.

Ivory Tars, The Showroom, Ferens Art Gallery & more

Looking for the hottest new visual artists? ‘PIECE(D) WORK’ by Tenant of Culture is currently on at Ivory Tars in Glasgow, Inas Halabi‘s installation ‘We No Longer Prefer Mountains’ opens at The Showroom in London on 25 October, and the installation ‘There Will Be Time’ by Rosalie Wammes is part of the Bloomburg New Contemporaries 2022 exhibition in Hull (and from December also in London).

Wigmore Hall and Barbican Centre

If you love Classical music concerts you should head to Wigmore Hall for a concert by the Dudok Quartet Amsterdam is 23 October. This excellent string quartet has toured all over the UK and was part of BBC Proms Liverpool 2022. This is probably their last UK concert this year.

On 4 and 5 November there are two concerts at London’s Barbican Center by the eminent Dutch Orchestra Koninklijk Concertgebouw Orchestra. On 4 November they perform symphonies by Brahms and Beethoven, in collaboration with violinist Leonidas Kavakos. On 5 November the Orchestra plays music by Mahler and the Fantastic contemporary Dutch composer Rick van Veldhuizen (which is a UK premiere).

Embassy support

We are delighted with such a culturally rich October programme, that opens up new opportunities for Dutch artists and provides audiences in the UK an opportunity to enjoy Dutch culture.

The Dutch Embassy in the UK actively supports cultural collaborations between Dutch artists and British arts organizations. More information on what that support entails can be found on www.netherlandsandyou.nl/uk/culture.