‘So Happy for Her’: Golf World Joins in Celebrating With Lydia Ko on Her Special Day

2022 was an incredible year for Lydia Ko. After struggling for a long time, she finally regained her world no. 1 position as a professional golfer by winning three titles, including the season-end Tour Championship this year. She also got engaged and married the love of her life in 2022, making the year the best one of her life.

The 25-year-old got married on December 30 to Jun Chung, whom she proposed by writing ‘will you marry me?’ is a golf ball. The couple tied the knot in Myeongdong Cathedral in Seoul, South Korea, according to golfdigest.com.

Since then, many of the newlyweds’ photos and videos have been circulating all over social media. And the golf world has shown nothing but support for her for the new phase of her life.

Fans are happy for Lydia Ko and her husband

Although Ko has been in a relationship with Chung for quite a while, she has never been open about their relationship. However, the golf world knew she would get married in December after The Korean Herald revealed her engagement news and the wedding date through an article in July this year.

Notably, the 2-time major Champion also revealed that she would get married soon during the press conference at the CME Group Tour Championship, which she won with Jun Chung cheering for her on the sidelines. Hence, it was no surprise for her fans when updates about her wedding started to spread on December 30 from Korea. And they were happy for her.

As expected, the fans of Women’s golf and the current world no. 1 expressed how happy they are for her through their comments. They wished her all the best for a bright future and congratulated her on the wedding.

The man who stole the heart of the best female golfer in the world

There is no doubt that the man the current world’s no. 1 golfer chose to be her life partner would be ordinary. And Jun Chung lived up to the expectations.

The Korean Herald reported that he is the youngest son of Hyundai Card Vice Chairman Chung Tae-young. And according to the New Zealand-based golfer, she fell in love with him because of his nature. According to Ko, even if she doesn’t play well, he doesn’t put her under pressure to do more.

Lydia Ko is at the peak of her career and chose it as a perfect time to include another happiness in her life. And the golf world celebrated the memorable moment of her personal life as much as they did when she won all her Championships in the past.

